We interviewed Gian Carlo VitaleMarketing & Product Development Manager di Drivalia, the rental and mobility company of the FCA Bank Group. With over 20 years of experience in the field of Sales & Marketing, which led him to cover the role of marketing manager of Palermo Calcio in 2006, Giancarlo Vitale joins Leasys Rent as Marketing manager, a role he also maintained following the transformation of the company into Drivalia and which he still holds today.

1. What are your main strategies for using sponsorships and events to promote the Drivalia brand? Do you have any secret recipes?

“The main strategy consists in leveraging the visibility of the event or brand that we choose to sponsor with Drivalia. The goal is to create specific offers for the public that is reached by the communication activity of the event or brand.

A good example is the sponsorship of Hellas Verona FC, launched in 2022: first we focused on brand awareness, to then enhance the supporters of the gialloblù team with targeted marketing actions. Basically, after an initial communication phase, we create contents of a commercial nature that lead to concrete results for the company”.

2. You are very active in sports marketing and sponsorships, how do you choose sponsorship partners for your brand and what criteria do you use to select them?

“Yes, today Drivalia is the sponsor of both Hellas Verona FC and Reale Mutua Basket Torino.

To choose our partners, the first step is to understand the type of sounding board that the brand has on the market, its reputation and the extent of its advertising exposure (through editorial content, etc.). Secondly, data and analytics relating to the brand are analyzed, to “measure” its audience and establish how popular and followed it is”.

3. I’m a young man now entering the world of sports marketing. I have to use metrics to evaluate the effectiveness of sponsorships or events. What do you recommend?

“There are several tools made available by research institutes such as Nielsen, as well as by marketing companies such as Infront Sports & Media, capable of carrying out reports and market research (often also provided by the brands themselves) that “scan” all channels of communication on which the trademark of interest appears”.

4. How do you balance the investment in sponsorships and events compared to other marketing activities?

“Normally we calculate the economic weight of the single “contact”, dividing the investment by the number of fans, supporters and followers that we would be able to intercept. Another central factor to consider is, of course, the ease with which one can get in contact with these actors”.

5. What are the main challenges or difficulties you have encountered in your marketing work related to sponsorships and events?

“One of the main challenges related to this area is the one related to the results that the team manages to obtain, on the field, during the year. At the basis of these marketing initiatives there is also always a bet on the competitive component and on the performance of the chosen sports club”.

6. How do you keep customers and prospects’ attention to your company after a sponsored event?

“Attention is maintained by giving added value to sponsorship, through commercial content with which to maximize the investment. For us at Drivalia it is important to maintain good continuity following the event, keeping up our image as a sponsoring company with ad hoc promotions for fans and supporters”.

7. How do you see the evolution of the sector? What are the latest sports marketing trends you are following and how are you trying to integrate them into Drivalia marketing activities?

“A trend that will need to be increasingly taken into consideration is the growing attention towards types of alternative sports to football, such as tennis, on which we have already taken action in the past, such as on the occasion of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2022. for the so-called niche sports, such as rugby, padel, water polo and many others, which can boast a more limited but decidedly loyal and attentive public”.