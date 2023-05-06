Home » Drivalia is the Official Supplier of the Giro d’Italia – Sport Marketing News
Drivalia is the Official Supplier of the Giro d’Italia – Sport Marketing News

The mobility of the future by Drivalia supports the great international cycling. The rental, leasing and mobility company of the CA Auto Bank group is the Official Supplier of the 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia, from 6 to 28 May 2023.

For all 21 stages, from Fossacesia Marina in Abruzzo, up to the grand arrival in Rome on the Fori Imperiali, Drivalia will accompany the Corsa Rosa caravan with its customized vehicles. By virtue of the agreement, the company will make its fleet of rental vans available to the Giro staff, for transporting Race materials and collecting Green Areas, as well as some branded shuttles for the last stage in Rome, where it will be a Drivalia stand was also set up inside the Green Village.

By supporting this globally important event, followed by 651 million people in 200 countries around the world, Drivalia consolidates its commitment alongside sport, promoting innovative and sustainable mobility solutions.

