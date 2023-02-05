It was officially presented at the Paris Motor Show Drivalia, the new rental and mobility company of the FCA Bank Group. The brand has taken up the baton of Leasys Rent, taking its place as new Sleeve-Jersey Sponsor dell’Hellas Verona FC.

Starting from the match on Monday 31 October, which will see the Gialloblù team play at home against Roma, the Veronese team will have new Drivalia logo. The company will support Hellas Verona FC during the 2022/2023 season of the Serie A championship.

Drivalia, born with the ambition of becoming one of the main operators in the sustainable mobility sector in Europe, will take care of 360° mobilityproposing a full range of solutions: from electric car sharing to innovative car subscriptions, through the rental that covers all durations. Today Drivalia is present in 7 European countries (Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Denmark), and in 2023 it will extend to Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and Poland.