Drivalia travels towards the ecological transition with CarCloud MG – Sport Marketing News

The mobility of the future by license plate Drivalia travel towards the ecological transition. The rental, leasing and mobility company of the CA Auto Bank group launches CarCloud MGthe new monthly subscription formula dedicated to MG EHS and MG Marvel R, two of the models in MG Motor’s electrified rangethe historic British brand that is preparing to celebrate its centenary, part of the SAIC Motor group.

With the entry of the plug-in hybrid C-SUV MG EHSwith a decisive and sporty look, and of the top-of-the-range car MG Marvel R, an elegant and spacious 100% electric SUV, the family of CarCloud formulas is expanding in the name of sustainability. The car subscription chosen by over 30,000 users in 4 European countries (Italy, France, Spain and Portugal) can be easily activated, just buy the registration voucher at a cost of 249 euros, conveniently on Amazon or at one of Drivalia Mobility Store enabled, and convert it on the CarCloud website: it will thus be possible to drive the MG EHS and MG Marvel R models on subscription, respectively for 599 and 899 euros per month.

The formula, designed for private individuals and freelancers, can be renewed on a monthly basis up to a maximum of one year, with a minimum duration of 30 days, after which it can be canceled without penalties. Once the subscription has been activated, it will be possible to book the vehicle, as well as change it, with 48 working hours notice at the authorized Mobility Stores.

The subscription, initially active in Rome, Milan and Turin, includes 1,000 km per month and all the services for driving in complete peace of mind, including motor liability insurance, fully comprehensive and theft coverage, ordinary and extraordinary maintenance.

The new CarCloud MG formula represents the beginning of a more structured collaboration between Drivalia and MG, in line with the common strategy aimed at developing new mobility solutions for green driving. With the launch of CarCloud MG, Drivalia’s commitment to the ecological transition is strengthened, also supported by the proprietary network of charging stations, the largest in Italy.