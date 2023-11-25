driven by an offensive festival, Paris consolidates its leadership position in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain’s French striker Ousmane Dembélé under pressure from German defender Ismail Jakobs during the match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes in Paris on November 24 2023. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

After an international break of around ten days, Paris Saint-Germain won at home against AS Monaco on Friday November 24 at the Parc des Princes (5-2). This sixth success in a row in Ligue 1 allows it to consolidate its position as leader of the championship. For its part, the Rocher club, third in the championship, is pushed back to six points.

Four days before the clash against Newcastle in the Champions League (Tuesday November 28, at 9 p.m.), Luis Enrique’s men are reassured. “It’s always difficult to play after the international break, but the players all gave a good effort against one of the best teams in the championship”, welcomed the Spanish coach, speaking to Amazon Prime Video after the meeting. In the absence of some of its executives, Warren Zaire-Emery and Marquinhos, PSG had a serious match.

Preferred to Randal Kolo Muani at the forefront of the Parisian attack, the Portuguese Gonçalo Ramos, a true surface fox, took advantage of a poorly repelled shot from Ousmane Dembélé by Köhn, to easily score from the right at close range (18th). minute of play). Cornered in their camp, the Monegasques, stunned by the opening score, quickly returned to an error from Gianluigi Donnarumma, guilty of a bad restart directly on Takumi Minamino who only had to adjust the captain of the Blue Team (22ᵉ) .

Ousmane Dembélé’s feat

An unexpected goal which allowed the men of the Principality to continue their incessant pressing to hamper the Parisian recovery. But, shortly before the end of this very open half, Kylian Mbappé, who had seen each of his attempts stopped by Köhn, gave his team the advantage again, on a penalty (39th), with a shot into the top corner. The captain of the French team, now in possession of the “S1” badge inaugurated by the Professional Football League (LFP), consolidates his status as top scorer in the championship (14 goals).

Returning from the locker room, both teams struggled to realize their opportunities. The ramparts Philipp Köhn and Gianluigi Donnarumma explain this lack of success. We finally had to wait for yet another exploit from Ousmane Dembélé on his right side for PSG to achieve the break (3-1). On a long opening from Fabian Ruiz, the French international carried out a pigeon wing control to take the ball into the Monegasque area then he deceived Köhn with a powerful shot from the right, from a tight angle (70th).

Author of his first goal since his arrival at the capital club, Dembélé preferred to remember the collective performance after the match. “I think we had a very good match overall, confided the man of the match to Amazon Prime Video. Monaco is a team that tries to play and seeks out its opponent by pressing. They forced us to make a few small mistakes, but we were able to get up quickly, continue to attack and defend well. This goal makes me happy, I’m happy. But the most important thing is that the team continues this momentum. We will have to win the next two matches against Newcastle in the Champions League. »

“Monaco dominated us”

In front, the Parisians nevertheless continued to attack. Two minutes after Dembélé, Vitinha further widened the gap for PSG. Served at the left corner of the area on a good shift from Mbappé, the Portuguese attempted a curling shot from the right which lodged in the top corner of Köhn (4-1). “It feels good to score for the team. It gives motivation, it pushes you to place yourself high. For the past few seasons, I’ve been trying to score more.”analyzed the midfielder.

Like his partner Dembélé, Vitinha was wary of ASM, the second best attack in France (27 goals scored after this 13th day): “Monaco dominated us in the second half. We’ll have to look at what was missing to correct this. » Hit but not sunk, Adi Hütter’s men reduced the score, through Folarin Balogun (75th, 4-2). Beaten for the second time in the evening, Donnarumma could do nothing about the former Arsenal player’s right shot, low to the ground.

A goal that will not change the fate of the match. “For me, it’s almost four own goals, regretted the Monegasque coach on Amazon Prime Video after the match. Our mistakes made things easier for Paris Saint-Germain. I had the impression that we were playing at the same level, then we were getting punished for mistakes. We wanted to play vertically and not hide. At 2-1, Minamino had an opportunity to equalize and, in the second half, we did some good things but we didn’t manage to score. It’s a big defeat from my point of view: four goals against our side is far too many at this level. »

Four goals to which will be added a fifth, through Randal Kolo Muani, who came on in the 72nd minute of play. Already a scorer against Greece on Tuesday November 21 (2-2 draw for the Blues), the international French took advantage of a poor dismissal from the Monegasque defender Maripan in his area to place a powerful strike from the left, over which Köhn could do nothing (96th, 5-2). Logical winner of a rhythmic match rich in goals, Paris Saint-Germain takes a head start at the top of Ligue 1 (4 points ahead of Nice which hosts Toulouse on Saturday November 25), before the decisive reception of Newcastle during the 5th day of the Champions League (Tuesday November 28, 9 p.m.).

Oscar Korbosli

