The Croatian came back with a brace against Monza, on the other hand he never stopped even on vacation

There is certainly still a long way to go, but coming back like this after a World Cup isn’t bad at all. If the Torino fans had doubts about how Nikola Vlasic could return from Qatar, the friendly against Monza will certainly make him sleep peacefully. The brace in Brianza is proof that the boy is doing well. The two goals are so different, but they leave important signals. The first goal is robbery, the second is the result of a wonderful technical gesture.

Turin, Vlasic returns and is overflowing against Monza — Going into detail. The first goal also leaves good signals in view of his second role, namely that of false nine. If Vlasic starts scoring as a first striker and becomes capable of being an area raptor, then the grenade will be able to have an extra weapon (always waiting for the market to bring one more player forward). The second goal is for those who are physically and mentally well. Shot around the far post, without even thinking about it. Gorgeous execution. It is true that there is less pressure in a friendly, but scoring already from these matches will give him that extra confidence to lead Toro from the first game.

On the one hand, the emotions of the World Cup will certainly have remained with him, as he said after the match in Monza, but in particular it is how he lived the short vacation period. “After Qatar I had six days of rest but I didn’t stop. I continued to train at home every day. I can’t wait to restart the season and get back to playing official matches” Vlasic explained after the friendly. Testimony that hunger is great and the desire to be a protagonist in 2023 as well. The demonstration has arrived in Monza. Now, after 2022, Vlasic can set his sights on the second part of the season and he will do so to be a driving force behind Toro. See also First derby at Fortunati "Pavia plays with the heart"

December 29, 2022 (change December 29, 2022 | 22:08)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

