Driver Dilano van’t Hoff died in a crash during a Formula 3 race in Spa, Belgium

18-year-old pilot Dilano van’t Hoff is dead Saturday in an accident during a Formula 3 car race at the Spa circuit in Belgium. Van’t Hoff was hit by another car during a rain-related restart. His accident occurred four years after the death of the driver Anthoine Hubert, who died during a Formula 2 race in the same section of the Spa circuit. The race in which Van’t Hoff was participating was part of the FIA ​​Regional European Formula 3 Championship, in which very young and talented drivers compete. Van’t Hoff had been racing go karts since he was a child, and since 2021 he had started attending international races with the Dutch MP Motorsport team.

