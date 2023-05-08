Drivers not impressed by the show before the Miami race

The show before the start of the Miami Grand Prix, in which the drivers were introduced individually and with a lot of fanfare by US rapper LL Cool J on Sunday, was not met with enthusiasm by everyone. “I’m open to new things, but I don’t need to,” said Mercedes driver George Russell. It was all just a distraction. “We stand there for half an hour in the burning sun.”

Showact von LL Cool J

“Some people like to be in the spotlight, some don’t. I personally don’t like doing it. What they did today was not necessary for me,” said race winner Max Verstappen. But he also understands the entertainment value, said the Red Bull driver. “As long as it doesn’t happen too often, it’s okay,” added his teammate Sergio Perez.

“None of the drivers like it,” McLaren driver Lando Norris claimed. Record world champion Lewis Hamilton defended the deposit. “It’s great to see the sport grow and change.” You would do things like that to improve the show. “I fully support it,” said the Mercedes driver.