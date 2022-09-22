Egan Bernal, Ivan Sosa, Fausto Masnada, Mattia Cattaneo, Davide Ballerini, Andrea Vendrame, Simon Pellaud, Andrea Piccolo, Jefferson Cepeda and Natnael Tesfazion. Not a bad team, right? In recent years, the sports group led by Gianni Savio, now called Drone Hopper-Androni, has launched 10 riders in the WorldTour, the Champions League of cycling. A guarantee: the Turin team manager, with his staff, knows how to fish and enhance talents. But now the very survival of the team for 2023 is at risk: it is Savio himself who confirms to the Gazzetta what he has been hearing for some time. “Drone Hopper is a start-up and its project hasn’t fully taken off yet. There are thus delays in funding. We want to continue, but to do so we need precise guarantees and at the moment it is not sure if they will be there for 2023 ”. In fact, Savio has already told the riders to accept any interesting offers they have to find another team for the future. But he is keen to emphasize that “for this year’s payments everything is fine, for 2022 we will have no problems. And I have to thank in particular Pino Buda, from Sidermec, who never fails to support him ”. There is no doubt that the Hopper-Androni Drone, starting with the Agostoni Cup on Thursday 27 September (first test of the Lombard triptych presented today in Milan), will continue to honor the last races of the season as it has always done: but on the future, at the moment, there is a big question mark.