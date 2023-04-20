Drug tests? Just in case we suspected, and it wasn’t, it sounds from the clubs

“We do not do preventive drug tests on A-team players,” said Ondřej Kasík, director of communications for Sparta, of which Jankto is currently still a member, even though the club removed him from the squad due to the latest incident, and it cannot be assumed that the 27-year-old player would join Letná in the summer he continued.

What about the others? “We would only test players if they are suspected of using these substances. This suspicion never arose in Slavia,” stated Jakub Splavec, director of strategic communication at Slavia.

Other reactions are similar. “Our players go for regular medical check-ups. If we had any indication, we would have dealt with the situation immediately,” said Jiří Koros, Mlada Boleslav’s press spokesman.

“If we suspect, we are ready to test the players for the presence of narcotic substances. Fortunately, we have not been forced to do so yet,” responded Teplice press spokesman Martin Kovařík.

Even in Pardubice, football players are not tested for the presence of drugs in their bodies. “Our players are professionals and there have been no suspicions in this regard yet,” said Radek Klier, press spokesman of the Pardubice club.