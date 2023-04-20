Home » Drug tests? Just in case we suspected, and it wasn’t, it sounds from the clubs
Sports

Drug tests? Just in case we suspected, and it wasn’t, it sounds from the clubs

by admin
Drug tests? Just in case we suspected, and it wasn’t, it sounds from the clubs

“We do not do preventive drug tests on A-team players,” said Ondřej Kasík, director of communications for Sparta, of which Jankto is currently still a member, even though the club removed him from the squad due to the latest incident, and it cannot be assumed that the 27-year-old player would join Letná in the summer he continued.

What about the others? “We would only test players if they are suspected of using these substances. This suspicion never arose in Slavia,” stated Jakub Splavec, director of strategic communication at Slavia.

Other reactions are similar. “Our players go for regular medical check-ups. If we had any indication, we would have dealt with the situation immediately,” said Jiří Koros, Mlada Boleslav’s press spokesman.

“If we suspect, we are ready to test the players for the presence of narcotic substances. Fortunately, we have not been forced to do so yet,” responded Teplice press spokesman Martin Kovařík.

Even in Pardubice, football players are not tested for the presence of drugs in their bodies. “Our players are professionals and there have been no suspicions in this regard yet,” said Radek Klier, press spokesman of the Pardubice club.

“Regular testing does not take place here,” Sigma Olomouc press spokesman Jiří Fišara added.

See also  Barcolana 53 in Trieste: here are the three favorite boats for the victory

You may also like

Liaoning men’s basketball team revised the game roster...

The representatives of Třebíč approved the support for...

Milk and sports | Everything you need to...

Tyrol only needs one victory to crown it

French prospects Bilal Coulibaly and Rayan Rupert declare...

Dillon repeating Clay tragedy? Crazy provocation or achievement?...

Ibrahimovic trains in a group: he is available...

shoots neighbor and 6-year-old daughter

Guangsha VS Guangdong G2 list: Zhu Junlong Cummings...

ÖFB goalie Lindner will be out for several...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy