Former footballers are afraid, they fear that drugs taken many years ago, when they were in business, often in the form of abuse, could cause bad diseases. Many have said it: Dino Baggio, Raducioiu, Brambati, Di Gennaro, Boranga, a former goalkeeper with a degree in medicine. The only one not to join the chorus was Marco Tardelli in an interview with Corriere della Sera: “I don’t think there is a direct link between the medicines taken and the premature death of certain sportsmen”. We asked Dr. Luca Pasina, director of the clinical pharmacology laboratory of the Mario Negri Institute in Milan, who has been studying drugs since 1963 for some guidance.