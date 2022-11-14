Drusilla Foer back on set. The announcement comes from RS Productions which brings to Italian cinemas, exclusively from1 to 7 Decemberthe film “Help! It is Christmas“. The Christmas family movie is written and directed by Christoph Tassinproduced by RS Productions and Paradox Studios Italia and distributed by RS Productions.

The plot of the movie

“Help! It is Christmas!” it is designed to make young and old laugh but is aimed above all at children; in fact, they are precisely the children who will try to save Christmas. In the story, a gruff father who hates Christmas (because he remembers the past with his absent father) he finds himself managing two children who, with the help of their grandfather, try to free Santa Claus, trapped by a “monster”, through the solution of eight digital riddles. The Christmas movie boasts among the cast Richard Dreyfuss (Oscar for Best Actor for “Goodbye Amore Mio!”), Judd Nelson (the rebel John Bender in the iconic “Breakfast Club”), Valeria Bilello (“Made in Italy”, “Security”, “Curon”), Nathan Cooper and the two very young talents Lorenzo McGovern Zaini e Charlotte Gentile.

The multifaceted presenter faces a new test

The multifaceted artistafter several television and radio appearances and also various collaborations in the fashion sector, he had already had a small but interesting role in the film by Ferzan Özpetek “Magnificent presence“(2012), followed by the role of the Doctor in”Riccardo goes all’inferno“(2017). In 2022 she was in the cast of Always more beautiful by Claudio Norza. Always inclusion symbol loved and appreciated, even if at the time he commented “I do nothing to be but I am happy if the thoughts I express serve to support ideas and battles for equality, against violence and injustice”, Drusilla this time, after having already passed various tests such as the management of Sanremo, we will see if, thanks to his nonconformity, he will be able to bring some Christmas cheer in the homes of all families. In the meantime, Drusilla is also engaged in another set, that of “Bad conscience“, Second feature film by Davide Minnella, with Francesco Scianna, Filippo Schicchitano, Matilde Gioli, Beatrice Grannò, Giovanni Esposito, Alessandro Benvenuti, Gianfranco Gallo and Caterina Guzzanti. The film, produced by Fulvio and Federica Lucisano, is an Italian International Film – Gruppo Lucisano and Vision Distribution production. Author of the story is Stefano Sardo, who signs the screenplay together with Teresa Gelli and Giordana Mari. Bad Conscience will be distributed in Italy and around the world by Vision Distribution.