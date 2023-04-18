DTB: Petkovic is a mentor for tennis talents

Status: 04/18/2023 11:20 a.m

The former top ten player Andrea Petkovic wants to support talented people on their way to a successful tennis career.

The 35-year-old, who has since retired, is now working as a mentor in the German Tennis Association, as the association announced. Petkovic should advise talented people, train with them, assess potential and help develop concepts.

“I know how difficult and exhausting the way to the top is and what hurdles you have to overcome,” said the Darmstadt native, who said goodbye to the Stuttgart audience on Monday evening with a generational show fight. “After 16 years as a professional, I want to support the young players with what I really have a lot of: experience. I’m really looking forward to it because I’m passionate about tennis and I want to help others to make it to the top.” The former world number ninth ended her career last year.