Beijing time on December 26th, in today’s CBA regular season game, Guangdong Hongyuan defeated Fujian 124-103, winning 9 consecutive victories!

After the game, Guangdong men’s basketball coach Du Feng first affirmed Fujian coach Zhu Shilong. “I think Zhu Shilong has made a lot of contributions to the Fujian team over the years. He knows this team very well, and he adjusted the team very well during today’s game, which also caused us a lot. Trouble.” Du Feng said.

Yi Jianlian contributed 20 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists in this game. His career regular season total score also exceeded 10,000 points in today’s game. Du Feng not only took Yi Jianlian to the post-match press conference on a rare occasion, but also expressed his appreciation for Yi Jianlian at the press conference.

“Here, I still want to congratulate our “little player” Yi Jianlian for scoring 10,000 points in the regular season in his life. In fact, he was only 4 points short after the last game. I don’t know. I only know after the game. I know, I should congratulate “Student Xiaoyi” in the last game.” Du Feng said after the game.

Du Feng thinks that Yi Jianlian is not easy. His attitude towards the game is something everyone needs to learn. Whether as a Guangdong player or a Chinese basketball player, he is the pride of our Chinese basketball. It is very important for Chinese basketball to have him. happy thing.

“I think it’s not easy. There was a rebound today. After grabbing it, it was almost out of bounds. Ah Lian rolled to the floor to grab the floor ball. I went back and told the young players that in a regular season, Yi Jianlian can make every ball count. The attitude towards every ball needs to be learned and admired.” Du Feng said: “I am really happy for him to be able to score 10,000 points in the regular season in such a short period of time, whether it is a domestic basketball player Among them, he is still a Guangdong basketball player, he is really the pride of our Chinese basketball, and it is a happy thing for Chinese basketball.”

