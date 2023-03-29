Original title: Du Feng: Other coaches will also criticize people, everyone just magnifies certain points

According to news on March 28, the Guangdong team defeated the Shanghai team 108-101 in the CBA regular season. After the game, the Guangdong team coach Du Feng was interviewed by the media.

Speaking of this game, Du Feng said: “The cherry blossoms in Shanghai are beautiful, and Jiangjing is great. Now that we are going to enter the playoffs, every victory must be won. Li Chunjiang guided me in the player era, and he is a great coach. The whole He made 18 turnovers in the first half and was behind by 15 points in the first half. The experience and performance of young players are very good. Players such as Du Runwang are a kind of growth. They performed well outside the three-point line. Xiao Du and Hu Mingxuan both shot very well.”

Speaking of criticizing players, Du Feng said: “Everyone likes to watch me criticize players. In fact, whether it is the coach of the national team, there are critics. They just magnify certain points.”

Talking about the role of Yi Jianlian, Du Feng said: "Weims and Zhou Peng have left, and the team is very difficult now. Yi Jianlian doesn't need to say any more. At this level, he attaches great importance to every game and has a very good attitude. Injuries I won't tell the coaching staff that they are the backbone of the team on and off the field."

