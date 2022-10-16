original title:

Du Feng talks about young players: Tuition can be paid to yourself or you should pay more attention

CCTV News: On October 15th, Beijing time, in the third round of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season, the Guangdong team lost 90-91 to the Shenzhen team. After the game, the head coach of the Guangdong team, Du Feng, said that the young players have been paying tuition fees for several years, but their energy on the field is still a little short.

In this game, the Guangdong team used a rotating lineup of 11 players. The veteran Yi Jianlian only played 20 minutes and 54 seconds. The playing time of Xu Jie, Du Runwang, Hu Mingxuan and Zhao Rui all exceeded the United Arab League, and the young Zhang Haojia also won 18 minutes. Playing time, the replacement of old and new Guangdong team is still in progress.

After the game, Du Feng summed up the game and said: “Everyone started well today, and then after the personnel adjustment, the energy of the young players on the field is still a little bit worse. I think everyone makes mistakes, and I still hope they are good on the defensive end. , the offensive end is also good, can be a little more active, work a little bit harder, and then let the main players rest more during the rotation.”

Later, Du Feng talked about the problem of young players. “When Gu Quan played the pick-and-roll, everyone made a substitution, including Zhang Haojia and Xiao Du (Du Runwang), in the defensive process, there was still a problem with his ability to choose and predict. He didn’t know whether to switch or to do it. Well, so there is a gap in how everyone implements the requirements mentioned before the game. This is also a young player. I think the tuition fee can be paid, but this has been (paid) for a few years. I think some things still need to be improved by myself Be careful.”