Live broadcast December 8th CBA regular season, Guangdong 91-74 victory over Beijing. After the game, the head coach of the Guangdong team, Du Feng, was interviewed by the media.

When talking about this game, Du Feng said: “It will take nearly a month (to rest). The first game of the second stage may be more difficult for us, and it may not be enough to practice with everyone. a week.The UAE also had an injection before, and the knee joint was still a little swollen. In fact, I only had two training sessions with the team when I arrived in the competition area.. I think that in the first game, everyone generally performed well. The Beijing team is a very, very good team. It has a very good system on the defensive end. Whether it is rotation or pressure on the ball, it has put a lot of pressure on many teams. It is the same today. Beijing The team puts a lot of pressure on us. Therefore, today in terms of three-point shooting percentage (29.7%), we did not do so well. Because we should have ranked first in the league in three-point shooting percentage in the first stage, and the number of hits was also the first, but after today’s physical confrontation, the shooting percentage was relatively low. I believe that when the game goes on, everyone will get better and better. “

When talking about the team’s offensive and defensive performance today, Du Feng said: “Due to some small episodes in the first stage of the game, everyone was isolated for more than ten days, and only adjusted while playing in the competition area, but I think it is quite fast to enter the state. Yes. There are at least a few days of training time in the second stage. We came to the competition area, including two classes at home, and two classes in the competition area, maybe four classes. Everyone is pretty good on the defensive end. In the past few years, we have done a good job in the defense of the position in the league. Today, we still need every player to participate in the game on both ends of the offense and defense.Because this team still needs to continue, so it plays more for young players, including Zhang Mingchi, Zhang Hao, Zhang Haojia and Zeng Maozhou. I hope they can improve better through the process of training with games, for this team and for Chinese basketball. make more sparks。”

When talking about coming to the Zhuji competition area for the third time, Du Feng said: “Come here, the feeling is the same as going home, especially the familiar stadium, hotel, staff and all kinds of media friends. I think It is not easy for everyone. For three consecutive seasons, it is actually very difficult for players, coaches, staff, and all personnel in the future. But everyone is contributing to Chinese basketball. After returning to the hotel, I saw Familiar faces, all the staff were there to send us blessings and welcome, and the beating of gongs and drums was actually like going home. The housekeepers of each team were very enthusiastic when they saw everyone, and the rooms were still familiar The room, I love it here and want to go back so badly,Because of the previous season (2020-21 season), we have achieved relatively good results here, and I hope Zhuji can bring us good luck again. I also hope that everyone is healthy and safe, thank you Zhuji. “