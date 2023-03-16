Original title: Du Feng’s suspension of Guangdong is like sleepwalking and only scored 66 points in a single game, the worst season of the season

On the evening of March 15th, Beijing time, the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team lost 66-76 to the Qingdao Men’s Basketball Team in an away game, ending their four-game winning streak. With head coach Du Feng suspended, the Guangdong men’s basketball team performed poorly on the offensive end in this game. The points scored in a single game, in a single quarter, and shooting percentage all hit season lows. It is not surprising to lose.

In the last round of the game, Guangdong coach Du Feng was expelled because he was dissatisfied with the penalty. He was suspended for this game. Assistant coach Wang Huaiyu coached this game as the interim coach. From the first quarter of the game, the Guangdong men’s basketball team played a 6-0 offensive at the beginning, but then they did not have many ways to attack, especially when the core scorer Ma Shang was in poor condition, the overall shooting rate of the team was not high. Fortunately, Xu Jie made two difficult shots from outside the three-point line, and Hamilton scored 7 points in consecutive attacks on the penalty area, leading the Guangdong men’s basketball team to continue their offensive and help the team take a 21-18 lead in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the difficult scoring situation of the Guangdong men’s basketball team did not get better. Xu Jie and Hamilton, who were in good condition in the first quarter, showed a decline in their touch. Although the UAE’s inside attack and Ma Shang’s many scorings using his personal ability helped the team to hold the lead, the Guangdong team only scored 13 goals in 31 shots in the first half, including 4 of 11 three-pointers and 41 points. The halftime score will show the hidden dangers of the offense.

All the problems finally broke out in the third quarter. In the first half of the game, the offensive end of the Guangdong team was like sleepwalking. Not only did they stage a fancy blacksmithing contest, but they also made various mistakes in passing the ball to opponents and grabbing the ball out of bounds among teammates. The opponent quickly overtook the score. Although Wang Huaiyu called a timeout, the Guangdong team still couldn’t find a solution to the problem. After a 0-16 offensive, the Guangdong men’s basketball team fell behind their opponents 41-50. In the entire third quarter, the Guangdong men’s basketball team made 2 of 14 shots in a single quarter, and Qingdao scored 8-24, falling behind. And the performance of only 49 points in three quarters is also the team’s season low.

Although the Guangdong men's basketball team tried to counterattack in the final quarter, they only scored 17 points in a single quarter when the team lost confidence, and finally lost to Qingdao 66-76. In the whole game, the Guangdong men's basketball team made 19 of 62 shots, just over 30%, and only Ma Shang and Xu Jie scored in double figures in the team. These have created the team's worst season record. To make matters worse, the performance of only 66 points in the game created a new low for the Guangdong men's basketball team in a single game in the season. Faced with such a performance, I don't know what the suspended Du Feng thinks about it. (legend)

