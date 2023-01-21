Home Sports Dual-core absence Powell scored 30 points and Markkanen 34+12 Jazz beat the Clippers – yqqlm
Original title: Dual-core absence Powell scored 30 points and Markkanen 34+12 Jazz beat the Clippers

On January 19th, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, and the Clippers went back to back to challenge the Jazz away. In this game, the Clippers’ dual-core George and Leonard were absent from the game. At the beginning of the first quarter, the Clippers fell into a passive position, and they made frequent mistakes on the defensive end. In the second quarter, the Jazz felt undiminished, and they entered the second half with a double-digit lead. As soon as the third quarter started, Jazz player Markkanen sent a shocking dunk. Under his leadership, the Jazz continued to expand the point difference. The game gradually lost suspense after entering the last quarter, and finally the Jazz successfully defeated their opponents and won two consecutive victories.

After the game, the Jazz 126-103 the Clippers.

Specific score (Clippers first): 26-36, 30-32, 25-27, 22-31

Player data:

Clippers: Powell 30 points, Zubac 15 points and 12 rebounds, Batum 11 points

Jazz: Markkanen 34 points and 12 rebounds, Conley 17 points and 9 assists, Beasley 13 points, Kessler 13 points and 11 rebounds

Both starting lineups:

Clippers: Powell, Morris Jr., Zubac, Mann, Batum

Jazz: Markkanen, Clarkson, Beasley, Conley, Kessler (xixi)Return to Sohu to see more

