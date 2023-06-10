Dual leadership for the German Football League: Lenz and Merkel take over DFL management

Status: 08.06.2023 11:54 a.m

The German Football League has filled its new management team with dual internal leadership. Marc Lenz and Steffen Merkel will be promoted and will take over on July 1, as the DFL announced.

Marc Lenz and Steffen Merkel, who have so far been largely unknown to the public, will in future form the dual leadership of the German Football League (DFL). The two previous directors replace the interim managing directors Axel Hellmann and Oliver Leki, who are leaving their posts at the end of the month. The league association announced the personnel decision of the DFL supervisory board under the leadership of Hans-Joachim Watzke on Thursday (08.06.2023).

Both “have done outstanding work for the DFL for years” , said the head of the supervisory board, Hans-Joachim Watzke, according to the DFL announcement. She “Enjoy the highest recognition within the organization and with the clubs. They are familiar with all topics and future projects of the DFL Group, have already been part of the management level and are well connected.”

Turbulence since Seifert’s resignation

Since the end of the era of long-time DFL boss Christian Seifert, the leadership has been turbulent. Successor Donata Hopfen started her job in January 2022 and was given a three-year contract. But already at the beginning of December, the DFL announced the separation after internal disputes.

Since leaving hops at the end of last year, Leki and Hellmann have been running the business. Both were seen as candidates for a permanent solution, but both Leki and Hellmann are making full returns to their Bundesliga clubs. In the meantime, Jan-Christian Dreesen was considered the favorite for the DFL management. However, the 55-year-old decided to succeed Oliver Kahn as CEO of FC Bayern Munich.

Two unknowns, but trained

With Lenz and Merkel, two officials who have already worked in the league association and are members of the management are now taking over. Lenz serves as Director of Corporate Strategy and International Affairs, having also previously worked at UEFA. Merkel is currently Director of Audiovisual Rights and TV rights are his responsibility.

League association at odds, top clubs threaten to split off

The new bosses, who according to the DFL were unanimously appointed by the supervisory board, are facing a Herculean task. Professional football is divided like never before. After an investor’s failed entry, the existence of the league association in its current form is at stake. Camps have formed in the committees. Top clubs spoke publicly of an end to central marketing.

Watzke hopes for “constructive open cooperation”

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Watzke expressed the hope that the new management would succeed in “forming a stable foundation for a constructive, open cooperation between the 36 clubs”, with the support of the Executive Committee, said Watzke: “I am firmly convinced that their fresh , creative way of thinking – paired with her many years of external and in-house experience and expertise – is a very good prerequisite for successfully tackling the current challenges.”