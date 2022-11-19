Over 200 athletes from all over Italy competing on Saturday in the City of Pavia Duathlon which closes the multi-discipline season.

«A beautiful day of sport is expected – explains the president of the Raschiani Triathlon Pavese Andrea Libanore who organizes the race in agreement with the Municipality of Pavia – from a sporting point of view the departure at 13.30 ensures the perfect temperature for a great competition. We apologize for the inconvenience that we have tried to limit as much as possible, the former will take less than an hour to complete the duathlon course in sprint formula».

Start and finish will be at the PalaRavizza: the west parking lot will be reserved for bicycles as a changeover area, while the finish banner will be in the east parking lot. Via Treves in the stretch in front of the palasport will be closed to traffic from 10 to 16 in the stretch from via Vigentina to via Marchesi, all of via Marchesi, from via Emilia to the opposite side in a closed-end street, streets that will be the scene of the two fractions on foot while they will be closed from 1 pm to 3 pm or when the last competitor passes by bicycle via Ortaglia Ospedale, via Pollak, via Piermarini, via Cassani, via Vigentina from via Cassani towards the entrance to the ring road (the rest of the roundabout is free), the Vigentina junction on the Tangenziale Nord in the east direction and the Tangenziale Est in both directions up to the crossroads with the Bellingera road. Awards at 16. «The format of the competition – concludes Libanore – is the result of the experience of past years and is designed so as not to block either the exit or access to the city, taking advantage of the Vigentina to be able to enter Pavia while the exit is allowed from viale Lodi. It will be a sporting celebration, because three Paralympic athletes will also participate, including our Alessandro Carvani Minetti».