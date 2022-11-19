pavia

The eleventh edition of the City of Pavia Duathlon this year will take place tomorrow, Saturday, starting at 1.30 pm, while it was usually scheduled on Sunday.

There are about two hundred participants in this race organized by the Raschiani Triathlon Pavese with and which has the PalaRavizza as its starting and finishing point.

«We have returned to the historic date – explains the president of the Raschiani Triathlon Andrea Libanore – we had set up the last edition in February for the post-covid recovery. Let’s also go back to the sprint formula with the possibility of taking advantage of the slipstream in the cycling fraction».

The running lap is 1250 meters which will have to be repeated four times as regards the first fraction, which is expected to be very fast on the stretch of road near the PalaRavizza and down to the Santa Margherita institute. The fraction on the racing bike is twenty kilometres, two laps on the ring road of about nine kilometers each and then return to via Treves, in the western car park which will be transformed into the transition area, to get on and off the two-wheeler.

Having left the bicycle, the competitors will finally have to face another two laps on foot to finish the race in the east parking lot where the finish banner will be placed. «The best will take just under 50 minutes – foresees Libanore, who is also the vicar vice president of the federtriathlon – it will be a very fast race and for us also the closing in glory of a season which for the first time saw us win the Italian championship triathlon club, the shield that we will present on next season’s leotards».

For the best organization of the race and the safety of the participants, via Treves will be closed from 8 in the morning until the end of the competition, while in the adjacent streets starting from noon and the Pavia ring road from 1 pm (until the conclusion, at the latest at 15.30).

“The format of the tender – underlines Libanore – is the result of the experience of past years and is created in such a way as not to block either the exit or access to the city, taking advantage of the Vigentina to be able to enter Pavia while the exit is allowed from viale Lodi, in agreement with the local police, which we thank as well as the Civil Protection, the Municipality of Pavia and all those who lend us a hand. It will be a sporting event, because three Paralympic athletes will also participate, including our Alessandro Carvani Minetti, while the two best youngsters, a boy and a girl, will be awarded by Panathlon Pavia».

The favorites among men are Marco Corti, Zerotrenta Triathlon, Edoardo Mazzucco, Frecce Bianche, and the indestructible Huber Rossi, while among the outsiders there are three athletes from Raschiani Triathlon Pavese: Giuseppe Hernis, Pietro Foppolo and Damiano Russo. Among the women, the favorite is an athlete from the company of president Libanore, that is Sara Savoia, but also pay attention to teammate Laura Ceddia, for a family fight that could benefit the show. Among the outsiders are Monica Cibin, Valdigne Triathlon, the expert Ilaria Zavanone and Chiara Cocchi from Rimini. —

maurizio scorbati