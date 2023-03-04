Medvedev is now seventh in the world

Russian Daniil Medvedev swept past compatriot Andrey Rublev to win the Dubai Tennis Championship title and continue his superb run of form.

The 27-year-old beat the defending champion 6-2 6-2 to make it three titles in a row after victories in Doha and Rotterdam.

Medvedev dominated from the start, breaking his rival in the first game.

He maintained his focus to make it 14 matches unbeaten and secure a 18th tour-level title.

The former world number one did not drop a set all week and had ended Novak Djokovic’s unbeaten start to the season in Friday’s semi-final.

He briefly dropped out of the top 10 after an early loss at the Australian Open capped a difficult 12 months but he has responded superbly since.

He outplayed his former junior rival who never really got into his stride and wrapped up victory in one hour and eight minutes.

“It’s amazing because the start of the year was not perfect,” said Medvedev.

“In tennis, when you don’t win tournaments you’re always doubting no matter what happens in practice, so I was doubting a lot and now it just feels better. I’m really happy with these three weeks and looking forward to the next ones.

“It was a very tactical match. I know Andrey can cause a lot of trouble to everyone. Every time we play he tries to make me suffer, I try to make him suffer.

“Today I managed to be on top, but the next match could be a different story.”

Russian and Belarusian players were banned from competing at Wimbledon last year and are waiting to learn if they can take part in this year’s tournament.