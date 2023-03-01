Home Sports Dubai Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic and holder Andrey Rublev progress
Dubai Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic and holder Andrey Rublev progress

Dubai Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic and holder Andrey Rublev progress
Djokovic had three weeks off due to a hamstring problem, after winning the Australian Open last month

Novak Djokovic impressed as he beat Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets to reach the Dubai Tennis Championships quarter-finals.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, taken to three sets by qualifier Tomas Machac on Tuesday, beat the Dutchman 6-2 6-3.

“It’s been a great evening for me,” said Djokovic.

The Serbian world number one will face fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz or Pavel Kotov on Thursday for a place in the semis.

Djokovic is chasing a sixth Dubai title and is playing his first tournament since winning the Australian Open with a hamstring injury last month.

Defending champion Andrey Rublev saved five match points and recovered from a set down to advance.

The second seed beat Spaniard Alejandro Davdovich Fokina 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-3) and will now face Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the last eight on Thursday.

His hard fought win was in marked contrast to Djokovic, who recovered from a shaky first-round display to put in a ruthless display against Griekspoor.

“Yesterday, I really had to work hard to get a win,” said Djokovic.

“Tonight, right from the beginning I was sharp. I played better quality tennis.

“Maybe the last three or four games were not the best to close the match, but I managed to find the good serve in the end.”

