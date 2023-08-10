Dudych’s half-distance team won gold at the Junior European Championships, the junior women’s relays added two bronzes

Jakub Dudycha became the junior European champion in the 800 meters after the Czech team succeeded in protesting against his disqualification for pushing an opponent. At the championship in Jerusalem, Hana Blažková, Terezie Táborská, Nikola Musilová and Adéla Tkáčová added bronze in the 4×100 meter relay, and in the national junior record of 3:34.84, the four-stroke relay team consisting of Karolína Mitanová, Kateřina Matoušková, Táborská and Lurdes Gloria Manuel added bronze. The high-flyer Tomas Järvinen was also close to another Czech medal, in the end he took fourth place.

