Home » Dudych’s half-distance team won gold at the Junior European Championships, the junior women’s relays added two bronzes
Sports

Dudych’s half-distance team won gold at the Junior European Championships, the junior women’s relays added two bronzes

by admin

Jakub Dudycha became the junior European champion in the 800 meters after the Czech team succeeded in protesting against his disqualification for pushing an opponent. At the championship in Jerusalem, Hana Blažková, Terezie Táborská, Nikola Musilová and Adéla Tkáčová added bronze in the 4×100 meter relay, and in the national junior record of 3:34.84, the four-stroke relay team consisting of Karolína Mitanová, Kateřina Matoušková, Táborská and Lurdes Gloria Manuel added bronze. The high-flyer Tomas Järvinen was also close to another Czech medal, in the end he took fourth place.

See also  MotoGP, Marquez will serve the penalty (double long lap penalty) in Texas

You may also like

UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: Sarah Storey wins...

Huskovic shoots Austria to victory at Legia

Mexican Soccer Player Jorge Ruvalcaba Joins Standard de...

ENERGY2RUN 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

The junior girls’ sprint relay team won bronze...

The situation in which Lukaku ended up

Zeller successfully defends Para title – sport.ORF.at

Bicycle helmet: how to wear it and adjust...

Germany, official 12 for the FIBA ​​World Cup

American Dygertová won the road time trial at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy