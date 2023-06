The Disciplinary Committee of the League Football Association (LFA) fined Slavia Prague 60,000 crowns for the utterances and use of pyrotechnics by fans in the 3rd extra round of the group for the title against Pilsen. Mistrovská Sparta will pay half the amount for the same behavior of its supporters in the duel with Bohemians 1905. Zlín received a penalty of 20,000 crowns due to the riots of its fans in Pardubice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook