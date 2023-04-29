DUEROCCHE 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Epic challenge, and not just for the 52 editions that make it one of the longest running races in Italy. Rain, cold and mud welcomed the 3500 participants in the Duerocche which today, Tuesday 25 April, proposed the traditional show of effort and passion along the hilly paths between Cornuda and Asolo, in the Treviso area. It was the great day of Ivan Geronazzo, the winner of the Scarpa Ultratrail, the queen test (51 km and 2640 meters of positive difference in altitude) among the six that made up the 2023 edition of the Duerocche.

For Geronazzo, 51 years old, originally from Valdobbiadene but residing in Pieve di Soligo, a former blue in the specialty, he is the third acute in the long test of the Duerocche, after the victories obtained in 2014 and 2019 when the route was 48 km. After more than 5 hours of racing, fighting in the mud and trying to minimize crashes, just 27 seconds separated Geronazzo, who reached the finish line in 5h11’50”, from Jacopo Zuffellato (Ultrabericus Team), from Vicenza, who arrived in 5h12’17” . Third Andrea Bellon (Emma Running Team, 5h14’39”).

Very excited at the finish line was the first woman, Mariangela Curini (Playlife Ponzano), an employee from Treviso, who turned 42 on the eve of the race. She is a well-known face in the Italian trail running panorama, but by triumphing in the long Duerocche race, she has certainly achieved the most important success of her career. So important that she was the most amazed at the end, the only one to go under 7 hours of competition (6h51’21”). Silver for Silvia Schiavon (United Trail & Running, 7h04’07”), bronze for Silvia Dalla Fontana (7h13’43”).

RANKINGS. MEN.

Scarpa Ultratrail (51 km, 2640 m D+): 1. Ivan Geronazzo 5h11’50”, 2. Jacopo Zuffellato (Ultbericus Team) 5h12’17”, 3. Andrea Bellon (Emma Running Team) 5h14’39”, 4. Mattia Agugiaro (Tornado) 5h19’58”, 5. Roberto De Gasperi (Trento Running Team) 5h20’07”, 6. Mattia Gemin (Duerocche Asd) 5h21’34”, 7. Diego Zanardo (Vittorio Veneto Marathon School) 5h27’40”, 8. Daniele Bellè 5h30’06” , 9. Federico Venezian (Emme Running Team) 5h30’25”, 10. Stefano Baggio (Emme Running Team) 5h30’25”.

Pharmasport Trail (35 km, 1800 m D+): 1. Francesco Lorenzi (Team Scarpa) 3h14’40”, 2. Enrico Gheno (Emme Running Team) 3h22’51”, 3. Martino Gottardi (La Butto in Vacca Asd) 3h39’19”, 4. Marco Casagrande (Duerocche Asd) 3h39 ’20”, 5. Savino Napoleone (Asd Scarpe Bianche) 3h40’17”, 6. Tiziano Scatolin (Duerocche Asd) 3h43’42”, 7. Devis Favot (ZeroD+ Trail Team) 3h45’28”, 8. Manuel De Zan 3h47’49”, 9. Stefano Mognol (Duerocche Adsd) 3h53’35”, 10. Damiano Nicolodi 4h02’12”.

Passsport Trail (22 km, 960 m D+): 1. Gabriele Guerri (Team Scarpa) 1h42’19”, 2. Roberto Fregona (Atl. San Biagio) 1h43’43”, 3. Andrea Mason (Atl. Ponzano) 1h45’36”, 4. Daniele Meneghel 1h47’31” , 5. Marco Meneghel 1h49’11”, 6. Massimo Toniato (Emme Running Team) 1h50’52”, 7. Jorge Ezequiel Torres (Vittorio Veneto Marathon School) 1h54’55”, 8. Andrea Taffarel (Vittorio Veneto Marathon School Veneto) 1h55’36”, 9. Daniele Zanotto (Emme Running Team) 1h56’45”, 10. Fabio Pivato 1h57’12”.

DONNE.

Scarpa Ultratrail (51 km, 2640 m D+): 1. Mariangela Curini (PlayLife Ponzano) 6h51’21”

2. Silvia Schiavon (United Trail & Running) 7h04’07”, 3. Silvia Dalla Fontana 7h13’43”, 4. Tecla Gambalonga (Team Aldo Moro Paluzza) 7h20’37”, 5. Francesca Zanatta (Asd Ride Your Dreams Treviso) 7h34’10”, 6. Martina Pontarollo 7h47’59”, 7. Angela Barizza (United Trail & Running) 7h52’39”, 8. Glenda Fazio 7h55’53”, 9. Giorgia Pagotto (Asd Ride Your Dreams Treviso) 8h01’29”, 10. Caterina Chiaradia (Asd Ride Your Dreams Treviso) 8h04’26”.

Pharmasport Trail (35 km, 1800 m D+): 1. Daniela Vendrame 4h42’01”, 2. Federica Lionzo (La Fulminea Running Team) 4h44’08”, 3. Martina Cecchel 5h07’32”, 4. Marina Menardi (Atl. Cortina) 5h07’49”, 5. Sandra Fazio ( Atl. Cortina) 5h07’51”, 6. Angela Anziliero (Avis Musano) 5h18’34”, 7. Sofia Moschi (La Butto in Vacca Asd) 5h28’15”, 8. Elisabetta Gumiero 5h31’00”, 9. Giulia Maria Dettin (Delta Sport Performance) 5h45’24”, 10. Eleonora Lunardi (HRobert Running Team) 5h45’46”.

Passsport Trail (22 km, 960 m D+): 1. Silvia Sangalli (Dolomiti Belluno) 2h18’56”, 2. Giulia Delgado (Atl. San Biagio) 2h25’30”, 3. Mirela Djurdjevic (Atl. San Biagio) 2h26’17”, 4. Cristina Conti 2h30’04”, 5. Giulia Gemin (Duerocche Asd) 2h32’32”, 6. Rita Cafagna 2h35’11”, 7. Patrizia Garbujo (HRobert Running Team) 2h39’12”, 8. Martina Rigoni (Bassano Sports Center) 2h41’44”, 9. Roberta Corso (Duerocche Asd) 2h43’04”, 10. Elisa Parisi 2h43’05”. RANKINGS

Foto Race Photo by WeClick