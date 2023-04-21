DUEROCCHE 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

La Duerocche scores 52. You said nothing: 52 candles to blow out on a cake that has the flavor of an infinite passion for sport and the local area. On Tuesday 25th April, between Cornuda and Asolo, in the Treviso area, the’appointment with one of the longest-running running events d’Italy. The first edition was held in 1972, then the Duerocche has developed up to the present day, involving thousands and thousands of enthusiasts every year.

If 2022 was the year of the restart after the seasons of the pandemic, that of 2023 promises to be the edition of the confirmation. The enthusiasm that reigns in the hills of Asolo, five days before the event, is already palpable. The countdown, also from an organizational point of view, has already begun and registrations have exceeded the three thousand quota with great momentum.

From a technical point of view, the Duerocche 2023 billboard promises to be the richest ever with as many as six races, over as many distances, concentrated over the course of Tuesday morning.

The first to take off, at 7, will be the Scarpa Ultratrail 51K, the queen stage, 51 km with 2,640 meters in altitude. At 7.30 it will be the turn of the Alpik Storica 15K, the 15 km test, with a vertical drop of 720 metres, which will take place on the more classic route, from Asolo to Cornuda, for which registrations are already sold out. The brand new Pharmasport Trail 35K, 35 km with 1800 meters of positive difference in altitude, will start at 8.30, proposing itself as the big news of the 2023 edition. Half an hour later, at 9, space for the 22K, 22 km Passsport Trail with 960 meters of elevation gain. And finally, at 9.30, the two classic routes open to all, the Banca delle Terre Venete Cross Country 6K (6 km with 110 meters of positive difference in altitude) and the Round Cross Country 12K (12 km with 490 meters of positive difference in altitude).

As usual, it will be a great show, among breathtaking panoramas and historical glimpses, which will be attended by many of the best Italian specialists in running in natural environments. Departures and arrivals are confirmed in via della Pace in Cornuda.

For the Scarpa Ultratrail, the passage to the top of the monumental Rocca of Asolo is also foreseen, a particularly exciting moment, already re-proposed in 2022 after an absence which, between the restoration works of the monument and the pandemic, lasted since 2016. For safety reasons , above the Rocca, it will be mandatory to walk, under penalty of disqualification. The athletes will thus have a few more moments at their disposal to enjoy the panorama that can be admired from the quintessential symbol of the city of Asolo.

Registrations will remain open, in online mode, until today, Thursday 20 April. Then, for trials that have not yet reached the maximum number of participants, it will be possible to register at the race office, at the Palapace di Cornuda, which will be open from Saturday 22nd to Tuesday 25th April. Up to a few minutes from the go.

The registration fee, for the first time, can be customized to some extent: the athlete can in fact add the official t-shirt (or sweatshirt in the case of participants in the 51 km) and the voucher to participate in the Pasta Party to the basic rate . Further information is available on the site www.duerocche.com.