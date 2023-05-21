The Duffel Bag it is par excellence the indestructible travel bag. Even for really adventurous trips. And after all it has always been like this, that is since in the seventeenth century in Belgian town of Duffel they began to use the thick and durable woolen fabric used to make duffle coats, even for assembling cylindrical bags with handles for military use. From wool and military use to technical materials and adventure the step was taken in the 20th century, and today there are plenty of duffel bags to choose from. AND when you buy one you’re sure you won’t regret it and it will accompany you for a long time and on every more or less extreme journey.

Duffel Bag: 10 reasons to buy one

There are at least 10 reasons to buy a duffel bag, provided however that you know exactly what you are buying and know how to look carefully at the features that make this bag so unique. So here’s our reasoned guide ei tips for buying one.

It’s bulky

The volume of a travel bag or backpack depends a lot on subjective needs, and obviously a 40-litre bag is less voluminous than an 80-litre backpack. However, the volume is expressed in litres, and bags are filled with solid things, and here that the duffel bag makes the difference: its vaguely cylindrical shape and the use of fabric or soft material allows really fill it up to the last drop. However, ideally, the 40 to 60 liter duffel bags are fine for short adventures, trips of a few days, holidays in the heat; those over 60 liters, and up to 110, are perfect for large expeditions or if you have really bulky equipment, such as winter equipment.

It’s easy to fill

Generally duffel bags they have a D-hinge, with 3 sides that open allowing you to “uncover” the bag. It’s the difference between a real duffel bag and a simple sports bag with a longitudinal zip, and it’s the difference between putting in, finding and taking out practically everything and instead making a lot of effort and mess.

It has additional pockets

Ok the volume, but then there are objects to keep close at hand and the mesh pockets inside of the duffel bag, often in the fabric part with the zip, are the most practical and safest solution. Then sometimes there are too external pocketsless safe than leaving your bag unattended, but useful for keeping your passport and other items close at hand to find on the fly if necessary.

It always closes

The shape, the material, the D-hinge, the fact is that a duffel bag always closes. Maybe some models have more difficult hinges, others more sliding, but even when a duffel bag is full as an egg, it somehow closes. And it doesn’t explode.

It can be quite long

It depends on the volume, but in its versions of 70 liters and more, a duffel bag can be quite long to hold trekking poles, snowshoes, camera tripod, two-section kayak oars or more.

It is easily transported

Here we must make a distinction: they exist models also with wheels, although the real duffel bag is the one strictly without. But anyhow, fashion is fashion. But the duffel bag was born on purpose to be easily transported in at least 3 ways: on the shoulder, like a backpack, over the shoulder, or by hand. And you switch from one mode to another in 1 second flat. And if you want wheels, there are also wheels but they certainly aren’t made for boats, stony and uneven ground, snowy areas, woods and mountains. Those need the smooth floor of an airport (and of course they weigh more and are longer and wider because of the plastic frame, and this is a malus especially by plane).

It is easier to transport / 2

Which isn’t just a matter of carrying it on your shoulder. A duffel bag without wheels is easily transported anywhere transportation is above all a matter of luckfrom sleds and snowmobiles to coaches and vans that carry bags on the roof, a bush taxi e collective who often hang them outside as well. Last but not least, we must not underestimate the fact that many small local airlines with small-seat aircraft do not allow suitcases with rigid parts on board. In all these cases, the safety rings with which to secure the bags with ropes (yes, rings are for that, mainly).

NB: it is good practice, if you have to take the duffel bag in the hold, remove the shoulder straps and shoulder strapto avoid finding them shredded on baggage delivery conveyor belts.

A duffel bag is forever

Tears, dragging, shocks, pressures, compressions and so on and so forth: duffel bags really resist everything and for a long time, are indestructible and in the end a duffel bag is forever. All the more reason today that synthetic technical materials such as polyurethane (considered the most resistant of all) are used for their packaging, often of recycled origin, and which are normally used reinforced hinges.

They are light

Just pick up an empty one: a duffel bag is always incredibly lightlighter than any other equivalent luggage in terms of volume and capacity, and this can make all the difference when it comes to playing with grams to get on a plane.

They resist everything

Rain, snow, hail, weather, sand, dust – it won’t come out like new, but what it contains will always be safe (then it is always better to use many inner bags, but this is only a useful tip).

