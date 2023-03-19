The favored Swedes immediately jumped to a nine-goal gap against Dukla at the start of the match. Although Prague reduced the deficit with a six-goal streak, they were still losing by five goals after halftime.

After the break, the Czech team was able to pull back to a maximum of two goals, but it did not get any closer, and the home team increased their lead again in the end.

The best scorer of the match was the home team’s Johan Nilsson with ten hits. Jiří and Martin Rakoustí each scored seven goals for Dukla.