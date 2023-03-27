Home Sports Dukla Praha – Alingsaas 24:27, Handball players Dukla and Karviné lost in the European Cup and rematches and were eliminated
Dukla Praha – Alingsaas 24:27, Handball players Dukla and Karviné lost in the European Cup and rematches and were eliminated

Dukla Praha – Alingsaas 24:27, Handball players Dukla and Karviné lost in the European Cup and rematches and were eliminated

Last week, Dukla suffered a six-goal defeat from Sweden (33:39), but they did not go into the rematch without being eliminated in advance and held onto the hope of a turnaround for a long time. The team of coach Michal Tonar led most of the match: in the first half by four goals (10:6) and after the break they even took a five-goal lead twice (17:12 and 18:13), which brought them one goal closer to comparing the score of the double match.

However, the Swedish team did not allow the Praguers any more and turned the result around in the final ten minutes. Dukla thus failed to avenge Pilsen, which Alingsaas eliminated at the same stage last year.

Last Saturday, Karviná lost at home to Runaru by only three goals (31:34), but in today’s rematch, they were further from advancing than Dukla. Miner in Sandefjord never led, lost the first half by six goals and corrected the score only at the end.

Rematch of the quarter-finals of the European Handball Cup:
Dukla Praha – Alingsaas 24:27 (13:10)
Most goals: Dokopil 6/1, Březina 4, Austroský and Šustek 3 each – Pedersen 6, Torbjörnsson 5/3, Filén, Möller and Gentzel 3 each. First match 33:39, Alingsaas advanced.
Runar Sandefjord – Karviná 28:25 (16:10)
Most goals: Rambo and Lindell 7 each, Myklebust 3, Rekstad 3/1 – Fulnek 5/1, Harabiš and Skalický 4 each. First match 34:31, Runar advanced.
