Home Sports Dumfries, knee sprain. Pre-World Cup exams with Holland
Sports

Dumfries, knee sprain. Pre-World Cup exams with Holland

by admin
Dumfries, knee sprain. Pre-World Cup exams with Holland

The winger should recover quickly, but the orange medical staff will still be testing him. Today test for Lukaku with Belgium. Even Bastoni, called up by Mancini, is not at the top

The joy of the (heavy) victory at Gewiss Stadium, but also the apprehension of the slight sprain in the right knee. Denzel Dumfries had to go out about twenty minutes before the final whistle of the match against Atalanta and immediately the alarm went off in the Netherlands. The medical staff immediately got in touch with the Inter colleagues, receiving reassurances on the extent of the problem, but today the right winger will undergo instrumental checks. Atalanta-Inter ended it with an ice pack on his knee and a slightly worried face even though the sprain shouldn’t be serious. The certainty can only be obtained after the exams and therefore the coach Van Gaal did not spend a completely serene night. Bastoni also had a discomfort in his knee and will be evaluated by the blue medical staff as he reached Coverciano last night.

ESAMI PER LUKAKU

And speaking of exams, today is Romelu Lukaku’s MRI day. The attacker will understand where the myotendinous scar of the hamstring of the left thigh is healing. The Red Devils medical staff expects an improvement over the recent ultrasound scans: if so, Big Rom will board the flight to Kuwait scheduled for tomorrow and will remain on the list of 26. An exclusion today would be surprising given that the coach Martinez, to fully assess the situation, he has until Tuesday 22nd, or 24 hours before the Belgium-Canada kick-off (Wednesday 23rd at 20.00 Italian time). That is the dead line within which the Inter player can be replaced with one of the four reserves. Public opinion in Belgium is pressing for the center forward to remain among the squad, in the hope that he will be available for Croatia-Belgium on 1 December or for the eventual round of 16 match.

See also  Voghe, Tomasoni does not throw in the towel after criticism: "The team is with me"

November 14 – 00:03

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Premier League round 16: Manchester City upset Arsenal...

Ronaldo: “Betrayed by United. I don’t respect Ten...

Atp Finals, Nadal beaten by Fritz. Tomorrow Kyrgios...

Ancelotti at Che tempo che fa: “Ibrahimovic a...

Ice, figure skating, Grassl and Guignard-Fabbri win the...

British Snooker Championship: Defending champion Zhao Xintong suffers...

F1 Brazil Russell wins over Hamilton, then Sainz...

Serie C: the results of groups B and...

Serie B, Genoa-Como 1-1: goals from Coda and...

Milan-Fiorentina 2-1, Milenkovic decides an own goal in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy