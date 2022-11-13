The joy of the (heavy) victory at Gewiss Stadium, but also the apprehension of the slight sprain in the right knee. Denzel Dumfries had to go out about twenty minutes before the final whistle of the match against Atalanta and immediately the alarm went off in the Netherlands. The medical staff immediately got in touch with the Inter colleagues, receiving reassurances on the extent of the problem, but today the right winger will undergo instrumental checks. Atalanta-Inter ended it with an ice pack on his knee and a slightly worried face even though the sprain shouldn’t be serious. The certainty can only be obtained after the exams and therefore the coach Van Gaal did not spend a completely serene night. Bastoni also had a discomfort in his knee and will be evaluated by the blue medical staff as he reached Coverciano last night.