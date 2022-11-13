The winger should recover quickly, but the orange medical staff will still be testing him. Today test for Lukaku with Belgium. Even Bastoni, called up by Mancini, is not at the top
The joy of the (heavy) victory at Gewiss Stadium, but also the apprehension of the slight sprain in the right knee. Denzel Dumfries had to go out about twenty minutes before the final whistle of the match against Atalanta and immediately the alarm went off in the Netherlands. The medical staff immediately got in touch with the Inter colleagues, receiving reassurances on the extent of the problem, but today the right winger will undergo instrumental checks. Atalanta-Inter ended it with an ice pack on his knee and a slightly worried face even though the sprain shouldn’t be serious. The certainty can only be obtained after the exams and therefore the coach Van Gaal did not spend a completely serene night. Bastoni also had a discomfort in his knee and will be evaluated by the blue medical staff as he reached Coverciano last night.
ESAMI PER LUKAKU
And speaking of exams, today is Romelu Lukaku’s MRI day. The attacker will understand where the myotendinous scar of the hamstring of the left thigh is healing. The Red Devils medical staff expects an improvement over the recent ultrasound scans: if so, Big Rom will board the flight to Kuwait scheduled for tomorrow and will remain on the list of 26. An exclusion today would be surprising given that the coach Martinez, to fully assess the situation, he has until Tuesday 22nd, or 24 hours before the Belgium-Canada kick-off (Wednesday 23rd at 20.00 Italian time). That is the dead line within which the Inter player can be replaced with one of the four reserves. Public opinion in Belgium is pressing for the center forward to remain among the squad, in the hope that he will be available for Croatia-Belgium on 1 December or for the eventual round of 16 match.
November 14 – 00:03
