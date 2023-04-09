Home Sports Dundee United 2-1 Hibernian: McGrath converts late penalty to boost survival hopes
Sports

by admin
Fletcher powered home a header to give Dundee United an early lead against his former club

Jamie McGrath tucked in a late penalty as Dundee United beat Hibernian at Tannadice to boost hopes of Scottish Premiership survival.

The bottom club, who had gone 11 league games without a win, are now two points adrift with seven matches remaining.

Steven Fletcher was the United hero, crashing in an early header and winning the spot-kick.

Mykola Kuharevich had levelled for Hibs, who also hit the crossbar before McGrath settled matters on 90 minutes.

United are unbeaten in their last four meetings with the Edinburgh side, who slumped to a fourth successive defeat to remain sixth, further denting recent hopes of finishing third.

Hibs now face a fight to stay in the top half of the table, with Livingston just one point behind and two games to go before the split.

Without a win since 2 January, manager Jim Goodwin had stressed the importance of a fast start and United duly delivered as Fletcher rose to emphatically power home a cross from Aziz Behich.

Hibs really should have been in front by then though, with Kevin Nisbet guilty of missing a sitter, stabbing the ball against the legs of goalkeeper Mark Birighitti from all of three yards out.

Despite going in front, United were jittery on the ball, constantly giving it away.

However, Hibs could do little with all of their possession and failed to trouble Birighitti again before the interval.

Harry McKirdy had set up Nisbet’s golden chance but became increasingly clumsy and ineffective on the right, while Elie Youan did not fare much better on the left as the hosts dug in to defend their lead.

Fletcher looked certain to double his tally in the opening phase of the second half only to lash over the top from Behich’s lovely, cushioned lay-off.

The Australian was again the provider as substitute Ilmari Niskanen also thundered a great opening too high.

Loick Ayina made a number of good interventions at the back for United, including an impressive sliding block to prevent Nisbet reaching a drilled delivery from Chris Cadden.

But the visitors levelled out of the blue on 70 minutes when veteran defender Charlie Mulgrew failed to reach a cross from Marijan Cabraja, allowing substitute Kuharevich to bring the ball down on his chest before crashing a shot high into the net.

Hibs went close to stealing it when Nisbet whipped a fantastic free-kick against the crossbar, with Kuharevich unable to steer his follow-up header on target.

Youan should then have done better when he knocked a shot just wide following a clever set up from Nisbet.

Instead, it was the home fans who were celebrating when Fletcher cut across Will Fish to draw contact, with McGrath sending David Marshall the wrong way with a cool penalty.

Fish had the chance to make amends at the tail end of six minutes of stoppage time but took too long to shoot and could only find the side-netting.

Player of the match – Steven Fletcher

Steven Fletcher celebrates his early goal at Tannadice
Steven Fletcher came up with big moments at the start and finish of a vital match for his team

What next?

Hibernian host Edinburgh rivals Hearts next Saturday (12:30 BST), while Dundee United are away to Motherwell on the same day (15:00).

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Birighitti
  • 22Freeman
  • 27Aina
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 3McMann
  • 14Sibbald
  • 25FotheringhamSubstituted forNeckat 61′minutes
  • 23HarkesSubstituted formy sonat 88′minutes
  • 18McGrath
  • 16Behitch
  • 9FletcherSubstituted forEdwardsat 90+3′minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Graham
  • 7Neck
  • 10Djoum
  • 12Edwards
  • 20my son
  • 28Six Cudjoe
  • 31Newman
  • 39Thomson
  • 44Macleod

Hibernian

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 12Cadden
  • 25Fish
  • 26Egan-RileyBooked at 38mins
  • 3AbrajaSubstituted forStevensonat 75′minutes
  • 14JeggoBooked at 27mins
  • 11Newell
  • 22McKirdySubstituted forHendersonat 75′minutes
  • 32CampbellSubstituted forKukharevychat 58′minutes
  • 23youanSubstituted forVieira Tavaresat 86′minutes
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 8Doyle-Hayes
  • 10Vieira Tavares
  • 13Hoppe
  • 16Stevenson
  • 17Devlin
  • 18Henderson
  • 31Johnson
  • 99Kukharevych

Referee:
David Munro

Attendance:
9,516

Live Text

Player of the match

FletcherSteven Fletcher

Dundee United

  1. Squad number9Player nameFletcher

  2. Squad number16Player nameBehitch

  3. Squad number12Player nameEdwards

  4. Squad number7Player nameNeck

  5. Squad number20Player namemy son

  6. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath

  7. Squad number3Player nameMcMann

  8. Squad number14Player nameSibbald

  9. Squad number23Player nameHarkes

  10. Squad number25Player nameFotheringham

  11. Squad number1Player nameBirighitti

  12. Squad number22Player nameFreeman

  13. Squad number27Player nameAina

  14. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew

Hibernian

  1. Squad number99Player nameKukharevych

  2. Squad number1Player nameMarshall

  3. Squad number3Player nameAbraja

  4. Squad number15Player nameNisbet

  5. Squad number25Player nameFish

  6. Squad number32Player nameCampbell

  7. Squad number14Player nameJeggo

  8. Squad number23Player nameyouan

  9. Squad number26Player nameCJ Egan-Riley

  10. Squad number11Player nameNewell

  11. Squad number12Player nameCadden

  12. Squad number16Player nameStevenson

  13. Squad number22Player nameMcKirdy

  14. Squad number18Player nameHenderson

  15. Squad number10Player nameJair Tavares

