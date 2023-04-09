Fletcher powered home a header to give Dundee United an early lead against his former club

Jamie McGrath tucked in a late penalty as Dundee United beat Hibernian at Tannadice to boost hopes of Scottish Premiership survival.

The bottom club, who had gone 11 league games without a win, are now two points adrift with seven matches remaining.

Steven Fletcher was the United hero, crashing in an early header and winning the spot-kick.

Mykola Kuharevich had levelled for Hibs, who also hit the crossbar before McGrath settled matters on 90 minutes.

United are unbeaten in their last four meetings with the Edinburgh side, who slumped to a fourth successive defeat to remain sixth, further denting recent hopes of finishing third.

Hibs now face a fight to stay in the top half of the table, with Livingston just one point behind and two games to go before the split.

Without a win since 2 January, manager Jim Goodwin had stressed the importance of a fast start and United duly delivered as Fletcher rose to emphatically power home a cross from Aziz Behich.

Hibs really should have been in front by then though, with Kevin Nisbet guilty of missing a sitter, stabbing the ball against the legs of goalkeeper Mark Birighitti from all of three yards out.

Despite going in front, United were jittery on the ball, constantly giving it away.

However, Hibs could do little with all of their possession and failed to trouble Birighitti again before the interval.

Harry McKirdy had set up Nisbet’s golden chance but became increasingly clumsy and ineffective on the right, while Elie Youan did not fare much better on the left as the hosts dug in to defend their lead.

Fletcher looked certain to double his tally in the opening phase of the second half only to lash over the top from Behich’s lovely, cushioned lay-off.

The Australian was again the provider as substitute Ilmari Niskanen also thundered a great opening too high.

Loick Ayina made a number of good interventions at the back for United, including an impressive sliding block to prevent Nisbet reaching a drilled delivery from Chris Cadden.

But the visitors levelled out of the blue on 70 minutes when veteran defender Charlie Mulgrew failed to reach a cross from Marijan Cabraja, allowing substitute Kuharevich to bring the ball down on his chest before crashing a shot high into the net.

Hibs went close to stealing it when Nisbet whipped a fantastic free-kick against the crossbar, with Kuharevich unable to steer his follow-up header on target.

Youan should then have done better when he knocked a shot just wide following a clever set up from Nisbet.

Instead, it was the home fans who were celebrating when Fletcher cut across Will Fish to draw contact, with McGrath sending David Marshall the wrong way with a cool penalty.

Fish had the chance to make amends at the tail end of six minutes of stoppage time but took too long to shoot and could only find the side-netting.

Player of the match – Steven Fletcher

Steven Fletcher came up with big moments at the start and finish of a vital match for his team

What next?

Hibernian host Edinburgh rivals Hearts next Saturday (12:30 BST), while Dundee United are away to Motherwell on the same day (15:00).

Line-ups Dundee Utd Formation 4-1-4-1 1Birighitti 22Freeman27Aina4Mulgrew3McMann 14Sibbald 25Fotheringham23Harkes18McGrath16Behitch 9Fletcher 1 Birighitti

22 Freeman

27 Aina

4 Mulgrew

3 McMann

14 Sibbald

25 Fotheringham Substituted for Neck at 61′ minutes

23 Harkes Substituted for my son at 88′ minutes

18 McGrath

16 Behitch

9 Fletcher Substituted for Edwards at 90+3′ minutes Substitutes 6 Graham

7 Neck

10 Djoum

12 Edwards

20 my son

28 Six Cudjoe

31 Newman

39 Thomson

44 Macleod Hibernian Formation 4-2-3-1 1Marshall 12Cadden25Fish26Egan-Riley3Abraja 14Jeggo11Newell 22McKirdy32Campbell23youan 15Nisbet 1 Marshall

12 Cadden

25 Fish

26 Egan-Riley Booked at 38mins

3 Abraja Substituted for Stevenson at 75′ minutes

14 Jeggo Booked at 27mins

11 Newell

22 McKirdy Substituted for Henderson at 75′ minutes

32 Campbell Substituted for Kukharevych at 58′ minutes

23 youan Substituted for Vieira Tavares at 86′ minutes

15 Nisbet Substitutes 2 Miller

8 Doyle-Hayes

10 Vieira Tavares

13 Hoppe

16 Stevenson

17 Devlin

18 Henderson

31 Johnson

99 Kukharevych Referee: David Munro Attendance: 9,516 Live Text Match ends, Dundee United 2, Hibernian 1. Second Half ends, Dundee United 2, Hibernian 1. Attempt missed. William Fish (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Jeggo. Substitution, Dundee United. Ryan Edwards replaces Steven Fletcher because of an injury. Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match because of an injury Steven Fletcher (Dundee United). Attempt saved. Ewan Henderson (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mykola Kukharevych with a headed pass. Goal! Dundee United 2, Hibernian 1. Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner. Penalty conceded by William Fish (Hibernian) after a foul in the penalty area. Penalty Dundee United. Steven Fletcher draws a foul in the penalty area. Substitution, Dundee United. Sadat Anaku replaces Ian Harkes. Substitution, Hibernian. Jair Tavares replaces Elie Youan. Attempt missed. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Nisbet. Foul by William Fish (Hibernian). Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United). Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian). Loick Ayina (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.