Northern Ireland is the set of the action film Dungeons & Dragons – Thieves’ Honor, magnificent locations that are worth a trip

Dungeons & Dragons – The Honor of Thieves is a film by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley filmed in various locations in Northern Ireland, home to globally successful TV series and films.

It tells of a handsome thief and a group of unlikely adventurers pull off the heist of the century by recovering a lost relic. But things go awry when the group runs into the wrong people.

Explore Northern Ireland starting from the locations of the film can be a great way to discover the richness of its nature and the precious legacy of its history. If you want to know more, here it is the must-see places in Northern Ireland.

The magical places where Dungeons & Dragons was filmed – Honor among thieves, photos

Part of the filming took place on soundstages Titanic Studios, one of the largest film studios in Europe, used by major brands such as HBO, Universal and Playtone. This facility has welcomed international productions including “Game of Thrones”, “Your Highness” and “City of Ember”. Titanic Studios and post-production facilities are the cornerstone of Belfast’s growing Titanic Quarter Media Campus, one of Europe’s largest urban regeneration projects of a waterfront area.

Built on 75 hectares of former shipyard, the £1bn development consists of film studios, a science park, a university campus, residential apartments, commercial units, hotels, entertainment related opportunities, financial services, also enhancing historic maritime monuments.

Central to this vast area of ​​Northern Ireland’s capital is the museo Titanic Belfast, recently reopened after an important restyling work and holder of many world records, as a tourist attraction visited by thousands of people every month.

Read also

Where Dungeons & Dragons was filmed

The unspoilt beauty of Northern Ireland and its historical and cultural heritage lent themselves perfectly to recreating the fantastic atmosphere of the film’s settings and among the locations for the exteriors are Tollymore Forest Park (Northern Ireland’s first forest park), covering an area of ​​nearly 630 hectares at the foot of the Mourne Mountains offers spectacular views over their wild green slopes and the Newcastle sea. Ideal places also for those who love trekking following routes such as, for example, the Morne Way.

Castle Ward

Interesting historical location is Castle Ward, the unusual double-fronted 18th-century manor house in the center of parkland overlooking Strangford Lough. The estate once included a water-powered sawmill, mill and farmyard. Visitors today can stroll through gardens, shady woodland and the foreshore of Strangford Lough.

I am well 32 kilometers of trails to explore on foot, by bicycle or on horseback.

Added value, the variety of the landscape: places of great beauty such as the Temple Water canal, a quiet bench in a hidden corner or green expanses where cattle graze. Special mention for the Secret Shore Nature Trail, which is not particularly difficult, and the Woodland playground. Furthermore, in the historic Stableyard, there is a bookshop, a shop where you can make special purchases and a tea room to enjoy a sweet or even some savory treats.

Read also

Myra castle

Another piece of Northern Irish history featured in the film is Myra Castle, about 6 kilometers from Downpatrickstill in County Down, another fairy-tale estate, with a park, gardens and a house dating back to 1884. To evoke an enchanting atmosphere, secular plants, a balustrade terrace, a Mogul summer kiosk, a fenced garden, embellished from the remains of Walshestown Castle (16th century), a stream, a pond, a greenhouse and a cottage with a garden.

Ballintoy Bay

A small bay surrounded by rocks that almost seem to be part of a huge dinosaur skeleton. They emerge sharp from the turquoise water and a small port creeps in between them: this is how it looks from above Ballintoy Harbouralong the Causeway, which was also used for Game of Thrones. The glance as you approach, along the narrow curves of the road that lead to the bay, is remarkable: the color of the water, the design of the rocks, the contrasting blue of the sky, the view of Sheep Island. A simple place, with a handful of fishermen’s houses, but capable of evoking great emotions, sour and sweet at the same time. Special mention for the Ballintoy Harbor Cottage, with its candid colors in contrast with the emerald-turquoise of the sea and the dark gray of the rocks. You can sleep there and the perspective on the ocean is unique.

Carrickfergus

In Northern Ireland it is almost impossible to separate the effective whole between old manors and the sea and “Dungeons & Dragons” has capitalized on this by including in its filming another place with a high scenographic rate such as the Castle of CarrickfergusNorman manor house, located in the locality of the same name County Antrim on the north coast of Belfast Lough. His adventurous past is perfectly in line with the film: besieged by Scots, Irish, English and French, the castello played an important military role until 1928 and is one of the best preserved medieval structures in Ireland. For more than 800 years, it has loomed large on the horizon whether you approach it by land, sea or air. Currently, it houses historical exhibits and cannons from the 17th to the 19th century.



Glenarm Castle

Another historic building at the center of a highly enjoyable microcosm is Glenarm Castle & Gardena little jewel, authentically a little rustic, a stone’s throw from Belfast, which allows you to enjoy a literally exclusive experience: in fact, you can sleep in its Barbican Gate (turret), in which a charming apartment with a terrace has been created, which overlooks the castle (still inhabited by the owners) and the coast of the county of Antrim. Oasis of peace, in which to relax, thanks to the beauty of nature, offers the possibility to do excellent purchases at km0choosing from the products of the estate, even being a little tempted by the delights of the cafeteria which produces its own excellent sweets and cakes, accompanied by fine coffees (the cappuccino and afternoon tea are not to be missed).

Unmissable is the garden with various corners to be discovered, dating back to the second half of the 18th century. To sleep on the estate, the original pods overlooking the Atlantic and the former mill cottage The Mill House are also suggestive.

Mourne Mountains

Other locations used for the film are Hen Mountain, with its particular rock formation, part of the spectacular Morne Mountains, and ideal for enjoying a breathtaking panorama; Castlewellan Forest Parkfairytale green area of ​​460 hectares which also contains a castle, lNorthern Ireland National Arboretum and Peace Labyrinth; the imposing cliff of Fair Head, 5 kilometers long; Lough Neagh, the largest freshwater lake on the island of Ireland, and the ruins of Dunseverick Castle, which surmount a spur of rock covered in a green mantle in a super scenic way that seems to flow into the Atlantic.

Photo: irlanda.com

Advertising