Duo walk into Quarterfinals at Gold Cup

The USA and Jamaica secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Gold Cup with thumping victories. The Americans swept Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 in Charlotte on Sunday, while the Jamaicans stunned St Kitts and Nevis 5-0 in Santa Clara. In the end, the USA prevailed in Group A with the same number of points in front of Jamaica due to the better goal difference.

Read more …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

