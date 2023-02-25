The Swede jumped 6.22 meters at the All Star Pole Vault meeting in the French town of Clermont-Ferrand

Swedish Armand Duplantis once again challenged the limits of the human being and set a new pole vault world record, after prevail this Saturday in the meeting “All Star de Pétiga” of the French town of Clermont-Ferrand with a record of 6.22 meters.

Duplantis, current Olympic champion of the specialty, exceeded the previous universal record by one centimeter that he himself had with a height of 6.21 meters since July 24, 2022, when he was crowned outdoor world champion in Eugene (United States).

Since then the Swede, who had the best mark on the indoor track at the 6.20 meters that he jumped last March at the World Cups in Belgrade, had tried unsuccessfully to beat his own record.

He tried it on February 2 in the Swedish town of Uppsala, where Duplantis himself, 23, organizes the “Mondo Classic”, but failed in his three attempts over 6.22.

Just like what happened eight days later in Berlin, where Armand Duplantis again broke the bar three times in his attempt to set a new world record.

A record from which he fell far short on February 15 in Lievin (France), where the Swedish pole vaulter did not even seek the record, after “settling” for a better mark of 6.01.

But to Duplantis, who will not participate in the indoor Europeans that will be held next week in Istanbulhe had one last bullet left in the “All Star de Pétiga” organized by the previous universal record holder and his friend the Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie.

An opportunity that “Mondo” Duplantis was not willing to miss, and that the Swede, who jumped to the first 5.71 meters, left some doubt by failing in his first attempt over 5.91.

Height that the Scandinavian clearly surpassed the second, the same as the 6.01 with which Duplantis secured the victory ahead of the Australian Kurtis Marshall, second with 5.91, and the Dutch Menno Vloon, third with the same brand .

With victory in his pocket, Armad Duplantis, who had recognized that the objective of the winter season was to set a new world record, requested that the bar be set at 6.22 metres, one centimeter more than his record.

The Swede could not with the bar on his first attempt, a jump in which he knocked down the bar with his right thigh as he began to fall, nor on his second attempt.or, in which it did not even reach the bar.

Two unsuccessful attempts that Duplantis analyzed together with Renaud Lavillenie, who at the foot of the track was trying to correct, together with the Swede, the slightest defects that kept him from setting the new world record.

details that the Scandinavian corrected and, in what way, in his third attempt, in which Armad Duplantis surpassed with a clarity, which suggests that he still has room for improvementthe 6.22 meters that represented a new universal record.

A world record that Duplantis celebrated in the first place with Lavillenie, the man who snatched the world record from the legendary Sergey Bubka in 2014 after jumping 6.16 in the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, who ended up melting into a hug with the Swede on the pad.

Record that confirms that there are no limits for the Swedish pole vaulter, who will surely try to improve his record once again when the summer season begins.