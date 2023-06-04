Home » Duplantis took care of the best flight record in the pole with a performance of 611
Sports

Duplantis took care of the best flight record in the pole with a performance of 611

by admin
Duplantis took care of the best flight record in the pole with a performance of 611

Armand Duplantis


| photo: AP

In the Netherlands, Duplantis tried to break his own world record of 622 cm, but he failed to overcome it by a centimeter. I guess I didn’t have the legs to jump that high, said Duplantis, I just set the world maximum at the Norwegian indoor meet in Clermont-Ferrand.

Mtink kategorie Continental Tour – Gold v Hengeelu

Mui 100 m (vtr +0,4 m/s): 1. Prescod (Brit.) 9,99, 400 m: 1. Kebinatshipi (Botsw.) 45,01, 1500 m: 1. Coscoran (Ir.) 3:37,97, 110 m p. (+0,4 m/s): 1. Holloway (USA) 13,03, 400 m p.: 1. Allen (US) 48.24, ty: 1. Duplantis (CEO) 611, url: 1. Furlani (It.) 824, …5. Juice (R) 792, otp: 1. Weber (Nm.) 87,14.

eny – 100 m (-0,1 m/s): 1. Neitaov (Brit.) 11.05, 200 m (+1,4 m/s): 1. Hmidaov (Eg.) 22,41, 400 m: 1. Bolov (Niz.) 50.11, 1500 m: 1. Hassanov (Niz.) 3:58.12, 100 m p. (+0,2 m/s): 1. Aliov (USA) 12.61, vka: 1. Mahuichov (Ukr.) 200, flow: 1. Ewenov (USA) 19.61.

See also  Nba, Lakers at work: the Westbrook case is always on the agenda

You may also like

Judista Klammert was third at the Grand Prix...

F1, Verstappen triumphs again at the Spanish GP...

23rd women’s championship title for Linz AG Froschberg

Pinji Badminton Club will hold trials on July...

VALLEY INTRASCA MARATHON 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

What you need to go climbing

Carlos Alcaraz, executioner on the court, but dubbed...

6/4 Today’s Jingcai recommends Jingcai football (five major...

Pallacanestro Mantovana wins in San Severo and celebrates...

We played the final of the Champions League...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy