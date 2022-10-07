Original title: Durant 22+4 Irving missed the Nets with 26 turnovers and a heavy loss to the Heat

On October 7th, Beijing time, the NBA preseason continued to fight fiercely. The Brooklyn Nets, who played at home, lost 80-109 to the Miami Heat and suffered a two-game losing streak in the preseason. In this campaign, Irving did not play, Durant contributed 22 points and 4 rebounds, but the team made 26 turnovers, and 8 Miami players scored in double figures, of which Adebayor scored 17 points.

Four-quarter score (Nets behind): 25-18, 36-25, 22-14, 26-23. Heat: Adebayor 17 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, Struth 10 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists, Lowry 15 points and 4 rebounds, Kane 15 points, 11 rebounds and 5 steals, Dun Luo 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Smith had 12 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, Jovic had 10 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists, Buye had 12 points and 2 rebounds, and Butler had 2 points and 4 rebounds. Nets: Durant 22 points and 4 rebounds, Simmons 4 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists, Thomas 13 points and 3 rebounds, Morris 10 points and 6 rebounds, Edwards 6 points, O’Neal 6 points and 4 rebounds.

After the opening, Durant scored 5 points in a row, Butler singled inside, and after Simmons dunked, the Nets led 7-2. Adebayor dunked twice, Lowry hit a three-pointer, the veteran contributed 7 points in the first quarter, and he led the Heat to a 15-7 spurt to overtake the score. After the timeout, Durant, who scored 5 points in the first quarter, was replaced. The Nets only scored 2 points in 2 minutes. Jovic stole Simmons and then dunked on the fast break. The Heat played a 6-0 wave. Small orgasm. In the first quarter, the Heat led by 7 points 25-18.

In the second quarter, the two teams began to smash three-pointers. After Robinson scored 2+1, the Heat expanded the difference to more than 10 points. Durant made a comeback. He made 2 free throws, but Robinson and Smith made another 3, and the Heat stopped the Nets 43-26. After the timeout, Simmons who made 4 turnovers was replaced, Durant made a mid-range shot, but Adebayor scored twice inside singles. Although KD scored 18 points in two quarters with unsolved mid-range shots, the team made 13 turnovers, and the Heat were all soldiers, 4 players scored in double figures in the half, and the team’s shooting rate reached 47%. After two quarters, the Nets trailed 43-61.

In the third quarter, Struth hit a three-pointer, but Adebayor received 3 fouls in less than 1 minute. Durant made a layup and scored 20 points. Lowry made a three-pointer. The Heat led by 20 points for the first time. . Simmons and Durant hit a single hit, and Adebayor responded with a mid-range shot. Just when the Nets were about to narrow the point difference, the team made consecutive mistakes. At the same time, coach Nash was forced to suspend. With Durant replaced and rested, the Nets’ offense stalled, with 20 turnovers. After three quarters, the Heat led 83-57.

In the last quarter, both sides played as substitutes, and the difference expanded to 30 points, which also made the game enter garbage time in advance. In the end, the Brooklyn Nets, who played at home, lost to the Miami Heat 80-109 and suffered a two-game losing streak in the preseason.

Nets starters: Edwards, O’Neal, Durant, Simmons, Clarkston

Heat starters: Lowry, Butler, Struth, Adebayo, Ute Seven

