Original title: Durant 30+4 Booker 27+6 Paul 13 assists the Suns beat the Nuggets for 4 consecutive victories

On April 1, Beijing time, Phoenix ushered in a strong dialogue between the Suns and the Nuggets at home, but the Nuggets had a complete truce in this campaign. Jokic, Murray, and Pope all took turns, while the Suns ushered in Durant’s postseason Game 2 of the pre-match comeback.

The score of the two sides in four quarters (Nuggets first): 20-32, 20-28, 34-24, 17-13

Suns player data: Durant 30 points and 4 rebounds, Booker 27 points and 6 assists, Paul 5 points, 6 rebounds and 13 assists, Ayton 8 points and 10 rebounds, Okogie 14 points and 5 rebounds, Biyombo 9 points and 7 rebounds

Nuggets player data: Aaron Gordon 26 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, Reggie Jackson 13 points and 4 assists, Bruce Brown 16 points, Jordan Jr. 5 points and 12 rebounds, Braun 11 points and 5 rebounds, Najib 9 6 rebounds

At the beginning of the game, Aaron Gordon opened the scoring with an air-cut dunk, and then Durant scored consecutive goals in response. Durant had scored 10 points before the first timeout of the game, and the first quarter was not yet halfway through. Back from the timeout, the Suns continued to suppress. Ayton scored consecutively under the basket. Warren, who came off the bench at the end of the quarter, also felt hot, helping the Suns lead 32-20 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Durant led the team to continue to play an advantage. At 8 minutes and 29 seconds, Durant made a mid-range shot and the Suns continued to lead the Nuggets by 14 points. The Nuggets lacking core players can hardly play an effective offensive to match the full-stacked Suns. Booker made a breakthrough throw in 1 minute and 43 seconds. The Suns have already led the Nuggets by 20 points, and with Paul’s breakthrough throw in 33.4 seconds, The Suns locked in a 20-point advantage at the end of the first half.

After changing sides, the Suns continued to suppress in the first half of the third quarter. Ayton, Durant, and Booker scored consecutively. When Booker hit a three-pointer at 9 minutes and 56 seconds, the Suns still maintained a 23-point lead Advantage. But in the second half, the Nuggets began to fight back. At 4 minutes and 05 seconds, Brooks-Brown scored a fast break dunk and stopped the Suns. Then Aaron Gordon led the team to set off a wave of scoring frenzy. At 2 minutes and 02 seconds, Bruce- Brown made 2 free throws, and the Nuggets have narrowed the point difference to 9 points. But the Suns still woke up at the end of the quarter. Booker’s free throw and Biyombo’s dunk once again opened the point difference to double digits.

In the 4th quarter, the Nuggets continued to maintain the counterattack stone, and Najib scored from the basket at 9 minutes and 58 seconds, and the point difference was narrowed to 5 points again. At this time, Durant led the team to resist the pressure, and Biyombo also played an advantage at the basket, but the point difference still did not widen to double digits. With the return of the main force, the two teams entered a high-intensity confrontation, but the Suns did not take advantage of having a star. However, the Nuggets did not continue their offensive rhythm. At 1:55, Booker broke through and scored a key goal to stabilize the situation. The Suns beat the Nuggets 100-93.

Nuggets starting lineup: Braun, Aaron Gordon, Jordan Jr., Bruce Brown, Reggie Jackson

Suns starting lineup: Okogie, Durant, Ayton, Booker, Paul

