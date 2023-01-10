Original title: Durant injured, Nets still win

Beijing YouthLiu Ailin

On the morning of January 9th, Beijing time, in a thrilling NBA regular season, the Nets scored 102 to 101 in an away game with Royce O’Neal’s quasi-lore before the end of the game when Durant was injured and left the field. Thrilling victory over the Heat, the two-game winning streak continues to rank second in the Eastern Conference. Durant passed Dominique Wilkins for 14th on the all-time scoring list, but a knee injury is a concern.

In more than a month of playing time, the Nets had a record of 13 wins and 1 loss in New Year’s Eve. They only lost to the Bulls. They rarely tasted the taste of failure. Status, only one game away from the Celtics at the top of the Eastern Conference. This season, the Nets’ field goal percentage and blocks per game rank first in the league, and their offensive and defensive efficiency has entered the top ten in the league. Coach Vaughn’s transformation of the team has been very successful. Although the Nets are playing away games, the Heat, ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference, have some players on truce, so fans generally believe that the Nets’ winning streak will have no suspense before the game. However, unexpected events in the game still caused twists and turns in the process and made the result unpredictable. It was not until the last moment that the winner was dramatically decided.

This accident refers to Durant’s injury in the third quarter. The Nets won by 1 point in each of the first two quarters. Both teams failed to suppress their opponents, and the game was very stalemate. In the third quarter, both sides fell into a scoring drought. The score in a single quarter was only 18 to 13, and the Heat won. At the end of the quarter, Heat veteran Jimmy Butler fell to the ground after being blocked by Simmons for a layup, pressing on Durant’s right knee. Durant got up and returned directly to the locker room, and the Nets quickly announced that he would not return for this game. At this time, Durant scored 17 points and only took 11 shots. He was preparing to show off his ambitions in the decisive quarter but could only leave the field. This was a milestone night for Durant, who surpassed Dominique Wilkins in career scoring for 14th on the all-time scoring list, but couldn’t help the team in the final quarter.

Seth Curry, Claxton and others of the Nets in the decisive quarter all performed well, helping the team to bite the score. Clarkston also got more than 3 blocks in the 6th consecutive game, becoming the team history in the past 27 years. the first person. At the end of the game with 6.2 seconds left, the Nets were still trailing 100 to 101. At this time, Irving dribbled the ball just after halftime, and no one thought that he would make a super long 3-pointer to attack the basket. The ball hit the basket and bounced, and the Nets players reacted faster. Yuta Watanabe touched the ball first, and then the ball fell into the hands of Royce O’Neal. The latter threw it into the net without hesitation. In this rebounding session, the Heat players were obviously underprepared. This may be the tacit understanding between Irving and his teammates. With the last 3.2 seconds left, the Heat counterattacked to no avail, and the Nets took the victory in a thrilling manner.

Neither team scored very high in this game. Irving scored the highest in the Nets with 29 points, 24 of which came from the first half. Irving’s biggest contribution in the second half was the unexpected ultra-long 3-pointer before the end of the game. Although he failed to directly form a goal, he indirectly provided assists for his teammates. Butler, the Heat’s highest scorer, scored 26 points. No matter what the process is, the Nets still have a hard time winning and retreating from Miami. They are currently only one game away from the Celtics, who are No. 1 in the East. Now the Nets are worried about Durant’s injury, and hope that his injury is not serious and he can return as soon as possible.