Original title: Durant injured and retired O’Neal quasi-lore Irving 29+6 rate Nets doused the Heat

CCTV News: On January 9th, Beijing time, the Brooklyn Nets challenged the Miami Heat in an away game. The two teams fought fiercely for four quarters. At the last moment, Royce O’Neal made a quasi-lore and helped the Nets beat their opponents 102-101 , and achieved two consecutive victories.

Irving of the Nets scored 29 points and 6 assists. Durant scored 17 points and 4 rebounds. field. Curry had 14 points and 4 rebounds, Claxton had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Warren had 10 points and 4 rebounds. The Heat’s Butler had 26 points and 9 rebounds, Hiro had 24 points and 4 rebounds, Adebayor had 10 points and 8 rebounds, Highsmith had 10 points and Struth had 10 points.

Nets starting lineup: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neal, Clarkston

Heat starting lineup: Lowry, Hiro, Butler, Highsmith, Adebayor