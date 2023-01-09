Home Sports Durant retired from injury, O’Neal quasi-lore Irving 29+6 rate, the Nets extinguished the Heat-Sports-中工网
Sports

Durant retired from injury, O’Neal quasi-lore Irving 29+6 rate, the Nets extinguished the Heat-Sports-中工网

by admin
Durant retired from injury, O’Neal quasi-lore Irving 29+6 rate, the Nets extinguished the Heat-Sports-中工网

Original title: Durant injured and retired O’Neal quasi-lore Irving 29+6 rate Nets doused the Heat

CCTV News: On January 9th, Beijing time, the Brooklyn Nets challenged the Miami Heat in an away game. The two teams fought fiercely for four quarters. At the last moment, Royce O’Neal made a quasi-lore and helped the Nets beat their opponents 102-101 , and achieved two consecutive victories.

Irving of the Nets scored 29 points and 6 assists. Durant scored 17 points and 4 rebounds. field. Curry had 14 points and 4 rebounds, Claxton had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Warren had 10 points and 4 rebounds. The Heat’s Butler had 26 points and 9 rebounds, Hiro had 24 points and 4 rebounds, Adebayor had 10 points and 8 rebounds, Highsmith had 10 points and Struth had 10 points.

Nets starting lineup: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neal, Clarkston

Heat starting lineup: Lowry, Hiro, Butler, Highsmith, Adebayor

See also  In the last quarter, 17 points risked a reversal! Thomas is worthy of MVP, the Nets 13-man roster is excellent in both offense and defense, and KD is still going? _Durant_CBA_NBA

You may also like

Accident in San Donà di Piave (Venice), 5...

LeBron James and his sons Bronny and Bryce:...

Farewell to Vialli dirtied by clashes between ultras...

Serie A roundup: Roma draws AC Milan

Milan, defense and problems: he conceded goals in...

Tianjin women’s volleyball team won the league championship...

Clashes between ultras of Naples and Rome, at...

NBA regular season: Warriors lose to Magic –...

FA Cup, Chelsea pay homage to Vialli, but...

U.S. team wins inaugural Fed Cup tennis tournament

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy