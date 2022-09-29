Original title: Durant voice: The whole league does not respect my Nets plan to re-sign Nash Simmons or go to the Knicks

Kevin Durant, one of the most talented scoring players the NBA has ever seen, no longer needs to prove himself a cold-blooded killer.

Kevin Durant entered the league in 2007 and averaged 20 points per game in his rookie season, shattering those who questioned him.

However, that wasn’t enough for the then-promising youngster to be on Team USA’s “Dream Team” roster.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, Durant said: “I feel that the whole league doesn’t respect me very much. Since I first entered the league, the Dream Team did not want me to attend the Olympics. I am very disappointed. And then I left Oklahoma, which I think is my first home, and I went to Golden State, and a lot of people were waiting for me to make a fool of myself, not wanting me to be successful, and I felt like I was being left out by everyone. This summer, as you all know, I knew the team wasn’t going to trade me, but I did what I had to do, but it wasn’t like the rumors said, and I didn’t want to leave Brooklyn.”

According to a new report from NBA reporter Brian Lewis of The New York Post: “Despite multiple executives who believe that Nash is not suitable to continue coaching the Nets, team owner Tsai Chongxin is ready to hand Steve Nash next season. A contract extension, roughly 3 years and 30 million.” During the development period of the media day, Steve Nash mentioned that Durant and Simmons will be rotated at the No. 5 position next season. The Nets also made some personnel adjustments in the offseason. concatenate. See also The Munsters, the long trailer of the comedy film by Rob Zombie - Magazine is ready There is a big problem with the Nets’ player mix. The overall height of the guard is not enough. Although Simmons will appear at the No. 1 position in certain time periods, if Sharp and Clarkston are used to replace the center, the defense in the interior will not work. No matter how you look at it, it feels like this lineup is a pure offensive lineup. Unexpectedly, after two failed seasons, the team is still willing to give him a contract extension, which is indeed incomprehensible. simmons or go to the knicks According to the “NBA ANALYSIS” trade plan, the offer for Simmons to the Knicks is mentioned. Nets send: Ben Simmons Knicks send: Fournier, Toppin, Reddish, 23-year first-round pick. If the Knicks reach this deal, the Knicks can use Simmons as the core of the team. If they can develop Simmons’ shooting, he is actually a very good player. His turnover control is relatively good, but if he appears on the court as the first point guard, it is still not very good. On the contrary, if Fournier goes to the Nets, as an excellent off-ball player, his three-point shooting percentage was as high as 37.6, which can be said to be very suitable for the Nets’ current lineup. If the Nets’ perimeter can stably output Durant and Irving, the pressure will be very small. Getting a talented player Toppin is also very good for the Nets. Toppin played some super statistics last season, which makes people feel that this young man has a bright future. And getting a 23-year-old first-round pick is also a pretty good deal. See also [Game Trial]Kronoa Collection - ezone.hk - Game Anime - E-Sports Game On the whole, the feasibility of this transaction is still there. As for whether it can be realized, we will wait and see.Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

