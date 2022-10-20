Beijing News On October 20, the second game day of the new NBA season, the Nets lost to the Pelicans 108-130 at home. The Nets are gearing up after a turbulent offseason, and Simmons is making his main-season debut for the Nets. For the Pelicans, Zion was injured in the preseason, but it did not prevent him from starting in the first game of the new season.

At the beginning of the game, the Pelicans made a 24-10 offensive against the visitors and opened the score early. In the third quarter, Zion and Ingram teamed up to score another 23 points, and the Pelicans established a 20-point lead and established the victory. In the end, the Nets lost to the Pelicans at home and suffered a black opening.

In terms of data, the Pelicans scored 20 points, Ingram had 28 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, Zion had 25 points and 9 rebounds, and McCollum had 21 points and 6 assists; among the Nets “Big Three”, Duran Special 32 points, Irving 15 points and 5 assists, Simmons 4 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. In rebounding, the Nets trailed 39-61.

Editor Wang Chunqiu