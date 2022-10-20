Home Sports Durant’s 32 points in the new NBA season are difficult to save the Nets, Zion’s “25+9” helps the Pelicans make a triumph
Sports

Durant’s 32 points in the new NBA season are difficult to save the Nets, Zion’s “25+9” helps the Pelicans make a triumph

by admin
Durant’s 32 points in the new NBA season are difficult to save the Nets, Zion’s “25+9” helps the Pelicans make a triumph

Durant’s 32 points in the new NBA season are difficult to save the Nets, Zion’s “25+9” helps the Pelicans make a triumph

Beijing News editor Wang Chunqiu

2022-10-20 10:39

Enter
three seconds zone
read more

Beijing News On October 20, the second game day of the new NBA season, the Nets lost to the Pelicans 108-130 at home. The Nets are gearing up after a turbulent offseason, and Simmons is making his main-season debut for the Nets. For the Pelicans, Zion was injured in the preseason, but it did not prevent him from starting in the first game of the new season.

At the beginning of the game, the Pelicans made a 24-10 offensive against the visitors and opened the score early. In the third quarter, Zion and Ingram teamed up to score another 23 points, and the Pelicans established a 20-point lead and established the victory. In the end, the Nets lost to the Pelicans at home and suffered a black opening.

In terms of data, the Pelicans scored 20 points, Ingram had 28 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, Zion had 25 points and 9 rebounds, and McCollum had 21 points and 6 assists; among the Nets “Big Three”, Duran Special 32 points, Irving 15 points and 5 assists, Simmons 4 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. In rebounding, the Nets trailed 39-61.

Editor Wang Chunqiu

Expand text

Open the Beijing News APP to read more exciting information

See also  No Green pass October 15, Viminale: "Possible clashes in front of companies and stations"

You may also like

After the pandemic, the challenges of the future...

The last train! The Chinese men’s volleyball team...

Federer in public for the first time since...

The Dolomiti Bellunesi returns to the Polisportivo, the...

Scandic coach Balborini: Zhu Ting is planned to...

Ronaldo, the decline at Manchester United: the analysis

Manchester United schedule is sinister and tired, Ronaldo...

Gosèr Trail, almost sold out for the Tisoi...

Sportequipe 8, when the plug-in hybrid SUV runs...

Volleyball A3. The Da Rold Belluno next to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy