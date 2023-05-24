Durban World Table Tennis Championships National Table Tennis Championships maintain a complete victory-Sports-中工网

Original title: Durban World Table Tennis Championships national table tennis maintained a complete victory

China Sports News Beijing time on May 23, the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships continued to compete in South Africa. In the second round of men’s singles, Wang Chuqin defeated Japanese star Hayasuke Togami 4-1, and joined hands with Lin Gaoyuan, who swept his opponent 4-0, to advance. In the second round of the women’s singles, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi both won 4-0, and Chen Xingtong defeated Korean player Li Shiwen 4-1.

As one of the main players of the Japanese team, Hayasuke Togami has been on the rise recently. This year he defeated Tomokazu Zhangmoto and became the men’s singles champion of the Shinco All Japan Championship. In this game, Wang Chuqin was fully prepared before the game, entered the state quickly, and took a big lead in the next three games. In the fourth game, Wang Chuqin’s state fluctuated and was reversed by his opponent when the score was ahead. Wang Chuqin, who readjusted his form, did not give his opponent a chance in the fifth game, won another game and advanced to the third round with a big score of 4-1. Wang Chuqin said after the game that the key to winning this game is that he is ready to deal with difficult situations whether he is leading or lagging behind.

In the women’s singles, Chen Xingtong played against Korean player Lee Si-on. Chen Xingtong quickly entered the state and established an advantage with 11-9, 11-4. In the third game, Li Shiwen seized the opportunity to take the lead, and used the change of serve to pull back a game 12-10. In the next two rounds, Chen Xingtong played two 11-6 respectively, and successfully advanced to the third round with a big score of 4-1. Chen Xingtong said frankly after the game, “This game is difficult regardless of the score or the process. We have played against each other before. The opponent’s ability is relatively strong, and both sides are familiar with each other’s skills and tactics. I went all out with the mentality of the game, and made sufficient preparations for difficulties before the game.”

In the third round of men’s doubles, the Chinese team Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong defeated Tomas Polanski (Czech Republic)/Dako Joczyk (Slovenia) 3-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals. In the eighth-finals of the women’s doubles, the Chinese team Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu defeated the Chinese Hong Kong team Du Kaiqin/Zhu Chengzhu 3-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals. In the second round of the mixed doubles match, the Chinese team Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha defeated the Polish team Marek Badowski/Natalia Bayo 3-1 and advanced to the round of 16. (Li Dongye)