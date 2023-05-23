Durban World Table Tennis Championships: Sun Yingsha won three consecutive games in a single day, and the Chinese team maintained a complete victory_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan.com

Original title: Durban World Table Tennis Championships: Sun Yingsha won three consecutive games in a single day, and the Chinese team maintained a complete victory

On May 22 local time, the Durban World Table Tennis Championships kicked off at the Durban Convention and Exhibition Center. On that day, the Chinese team participated in a total of 11 games and maintained a complete victory.

Due to the bye in the previous two days, Sun Yingsha, the world‘s number one women’s singles player, made her debut at the World Table Tennis Championships on the 22nd. She successively played three games in women’s doubles, mixed doubles and women’s singles.

In the women’s singles competition, Sun Yingsha faced the Austrian star Emily Solga. Due to her obvious advantage in strength, she quickly won four games in a row. In the women’s doubles, Sun Yingsha partnered with teammate Wang Manyu to face the Indian team Akula and Chitale. Although the opponent’s special style of play once made the game anxious, the Chinese team relied on a more stable mentality and performance at critical moments to advance to the next round with 11:8, 11:8, and 13:11 victories. In the mixed doubles competition, although Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin were blocked by their opponents, the combination of Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin still won the pair of Poland 3:1.

Sun Yingsha revealed after the game that three games a day allowed her to gradually experience the feeling of “getting better”. The transformation of energy is the key to it. Even though it was almost midnight when all the games ended, she didn’t feel particularly tired. Sun Yingsha said that after these three games, she has gradually adapted to the atmosphere and rhythm of the World Table Tennis Championships. With the improvement of the opponent’s strength in the future, the preparation work must be more meticulous.

In other games, in the second round of the men’s singles competition, the Grand Slam player Ma Long encountered a slight setback in the first game, and basically did not encounter much resistance in the remaining three games. He defeated Canadian player Wang Zhen 4-0 in four consecutive games; Zhendong won 4:1 against his old rival, Greek player Panagiotis Gionis; Liang Jingkun defeated Japanese star Yoshimura Maharu 4:1 to advance to the third round of men’s singles.

Fan Zhendong said that before the game, according to the opponent’s characteristics, targeted preparations were carried out, so the game entered the state quickly. Regarding the goal of the game, he said frankly that the opponents will become stronger and stronger, and the pressure will also increase accordingly, but he hopes that with the victory of this game, his state can be continuously adjusted to the best.

In the men’s doubles competition, Fan Zhendong’s partner Wang Chuqin easily defeated Kazakhstan’s Kirill Glasmenko and Alan Kermangaliyev 3:0 in straight sets and advanced to the next round; Lin Gaoyuan and Lin Shidong He defeated the Slovakian combination of Lubomir Pistje and Jacob Zelinka with the same score.

In the women’s singles, Chen Meng won quite easily. He only allowed his opponent to score 12 points in four rounds, and then swept Thailand’s Genipa Savitabout 4:0 to advance to the third round.

In the women’s doubles competition, Chen Meng and teammate Wang Yidi basically did not encounter much resistance and easily defeated a pair of multinational teams to advance.

In the mixed doubles, the teenagers Kuaiman and Lin Shidong defeated their opponents with the same score of 3:1 and advanced to the next round. (Reporter Wang Xi)