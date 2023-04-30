During Manchester United’s Triple Crown, the Tiewei real estate speculators went bankrupt and thousands of yuan in car loans were not paid._International Football_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com

During Manchester United’s treble winning period, iron guard real estate speculation went bankrupt

Daily Mail: Former England and Manchester United star Wes Brown has been declared bankrupt due to six-figure debts to HM Revenue and Customs and defaulted on car loans. It is worth noting that Brown, who has played 23 times on behalf of the England national team, Only a few thousand pounds are owed to the car finance company. Known as one of the kindest men in football, Brown lost most of his money through poor real estate deals. He and Real Housewives of Cheshire reality star wife Lynn also spent a lot of money to maintain their lavish lifestyle ahead of their expensive divorce. Most of his money was lost in bad property deals, where he bought the farm for maybe £6m or £7m. They tried unsuccessfully to sell it, even after bringing the price down to £4.75m… They also had a previous property that was listed for £4.5m but took 7 years to sell and ended up selling for £2.4m, almost is half the price. “

(Tong Heng)