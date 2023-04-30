Home » During Manchester United’s Triple Crown, the Tiewei real estate speculators went bankrupt and thousands of yuan in car loans were not paid._International Football_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com
Sports

During Manchester United’s Triple Crown, the Tiewei real estate speculators went bankrupt and thousands of yuan in car loans were not paid._International Football_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com

by admin
During Manchester United’s Triple Crown, the Tiewei real estate speculators went bankrupt and thousands of yuan in car loans were not paid._International Football_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com
During Manchester United’s treble winning period, iron guard real estate speculation went bankrupt

Daily Mail: Former England and Manchester United star Wes Brown has been declared bankrupt due to six-figure debts to HM Revenue and Customs and defaulted on car loans. It is worth noting that Brown, who has played 23 times on behalf of the England national team, Only a few thousand pounds are owed to the car finance company. Known as one of the kindest men in football, Brown lost most of his money through poor real estate deals. He and Real Housewives of Cheshire reality star wife Lynn also spent a lot of money to maintain their lavish lifestyle ahead of their expensive divorce. Most of his money was lost in bad property deals, where he bought the farm for maybe £6m or £7m. They tried unsuccessfully to sell it, even after bringing the price down to £4.75m… They also had a previous property that was listed for £4.5m but took 7 years to sell and ended up selling for £2.4m, almost is half the price. “

(Tong Heng)

See also  Giovanni Simeone between Naples, his wife Giulia and all the curiosities

You may also like

Football Bundesliga: Bayern vs. Hertha BSC – live...

After Kobe lost in the 2008 Finals: I...

Kenji Bahar-Justin Hall connection sparks Gamblers’ victory over...

Referee Felix Brych in the Sportschau interview

If you want a simple and cheap dish,...

Football: Serie A: Inter wins, Napoli can become...

Li Yang and Deng Hanwen scored Wuhan Three...

Pablo Larrazábal winner, three French in the top...

BVB: Penalty trouble – referee Stegemann files a...

Manchester United: Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid values club...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy