During McLaren’s return to prominence, Norris led five laps in the Rocket, but called the choice of footwear crazy

“None of this would have been possible without the great work of everyone in the team,” said 23-year-old Norris, who started from the front row alongside qualifying winner Max Verstappen. until the fifth lap. “I did what I could. I fought with Max as long as possible,” recounted Norris, who lost less than four seconds to the current best driver at the finish line

He radioed his team to get a soft set of tires for their only pit stop. But McLaren gave him a hard one, while Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton driving behind Norris got a soft one. “It was crazy. We act like beginners in some things. I felt that the softer compound made more sense, especially when the safety car came out. But it doesn’t matter, I finish second, it’s good,” he declared.

“The car went like a rocket, the team was able to do some great things to upgrade it. My top speed kept me ahead of Lewis,” Norris praised. On the other hand, the second driver of the McLaren stable, Australian Oscar Piastri, making his debut this year, did not take advantage of the chance to reach his first podium in F1. He held third place on the grid for thirty laps, but when the safety came out on the track tsar due to Magnussen’s car on fire, Hamilton, coming out of the pits, got in front of him.

“Fourth place hurts a bit, we were unlucky with the timing of the safety car. But overall the race exceeded my expectations and I admit I’m happy to be disappointed with fourth place,” declared Piastri. “The improvements to the car, whether in speed or consistent performance from lap to lap, are definitely a huge step forward,” he boasted. young man.