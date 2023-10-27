Home » During Sinner-Sonego the chorus starts: “He who doesn’t jump is a Juventus hunchback”. Sensational gaffe in Vienna – The video
During Sinner-Sonego the chorus starts: "He who doesn't jump is a Juventus hunchback". Sensational gaffe in Vienna – The video

During Sinner-Sonego the chorus starts: “He who doesn’t jump is a Juventus hunchback”. Sensational gaffe in Vienna – The video

Sensational a Vienna: during the Italian derby between Jannik Sinner e Lorenzo Sonego came from the speakers a anti-Juventus chorus. The episode happened during the round of 16 of the Erste Bank Open tournament Atp 500 underway in the Austrian capital. In front of me due tennis players azzurri. During the break, “It will be because I love you” came from the speakers Riches and Poors. The widespread version, however, was not the original one but one reviewed e correct in the football field in Italy with an offense against Juventus fans. The lyrics read: “Hold me tight and stay closer, and he who doesn’t jump is a Juventus hunchback”.

Sinner then won the match against Sonego in two sets with a net score of 6-2 6-4. The world number 4 in the quarterfinals aims to reach the 54 successes in the season, thus equaling the record for an Italian on the ATP circuit in the Open era of Corrado Barazzutti (1978). In the meantime, however, the incredible gaffe of the organizers remains from the Italian derby staged in Vienna. And it’s not even the first time: it had already happened last June during the awards ceremony forEuropean athletics team championshipand Chorzów, in Polonia.

