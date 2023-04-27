During the Hangzhou Asian (Disabled) Games, non-stop production and non-stop production will not affect people’s livelihood protection

Chinanews.com, Hangzhou, April 26th (Qian Chenfei) On the 26th, the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee announced that during the Hangzhou Asian (Disabled) Games, projects will not stop working, enterprises will not stop production, and people’s livelihood will not be affected.

The Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Para Games will be held from September 23 to October 8 and October 22 to 28, respectively. This is the largest and highest-level major international sports event held in China after the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, attracting national attention and world attention.

Since the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian (Paralyzed) Games started, with the active cooperation and participation of Hangzhou citizens, the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian (Paralyzed) Games venue construction, comprehensive improvement of the urban environment, and creation of a social atmosphere have been carried out smoothly. Excellent competition conditions, showing a good city style.

With the Asian Games approaching, the world focuses on Hangzhou. The Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee stated that “to run a meeting well and improve a city”, during the Hangzhou Asian (Disabled) Games, projects and enterprises will not stop production, so as to ensure that people’s livelihood security will not be affected, the economy and society will run smoothly, and residents’ production will continue. Life is normal and orderly, providing strong support for the orderly operation of the event.

It is reported that there are still 150 days before the opening of the Hangzhou Asian Games. The Hangzhou Asian (Disabled) Organizing Committee will continue to practice the concept of “green, smart, frugal, and civilized” and fully implement the requirements of “simple, safe, and exciting” games. To hold a sports event with “Chinese characteristics, Zhejiang style, Hangzhou charm, and splendor”.