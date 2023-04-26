During the Hangzhou Asian (Disabled) Games, non-stop work, non-stop production, and people’s livelihood protection will not be affected-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

During the Hangzhou Asian (Disabled) Games, non-stop work, non-stop production, and people’s livelihood protection will not be affected

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-27 06:50

Metropolis Express News Yesterday, the Hangzhou Asian Games delegation meeting completed all the agenda and successfully concluded. During the conference, the meeting fully discussed 17 issues such as competition services and registration, anti-doping, and registration and certification. Participants conducted on-site inspections of competition venues, athletes’ villages, Asian Games Museum and other venues and facilities, and put forward many suggestions .

The Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Para Games will be held from September 23 to October 8 and October 22 to 28, 2023, respectively. This is the largest and highest-level major international sports event held after the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, attracting national attention and world attention.

Since the start of the preparatory work for the Asian (Paralympic) Games, with the active cooperation and participation of the general public, the construction of the venues for the Hangzhou Asian (Paralympic) Games, the comprehensive improvement of the urban environment, and the creation of a social atmosphere have been carried out smoothly, providing a solid foundation for the event. Excellent competition conditions, showing a good city style.

The Asian Games are approaching, and the world is focusing on Hangzhou. “Holding a meeting well and improving a city”, during the Hangzhou Asian (Disabled) Games, projects will not be shut down and enterprises will not stop production to ensure that people’s livelihood security will not be affected, the economy and society will run smoothly, and residents’ production and life will be normal and orderly. Sequence operation provides strong support.

There are still 149 days before the opening of the Hangzhou Asian Games. The Hangzhou Asian (Disabled) Organizing Committee will continue to practice the concept of “green, smart, frugal, and civilized” and fully implement the requirements of “simple, safe, and exciting” to run the games. A sports event with “Chinese characteristics, Zhejiang style, Hangzhou charm, and splendor”.